The traditions and formalities after the 106th archbishop of Canterbury is named

The search for the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury is now in full swing, following Justin Welby’s formal resignation in early January.

His departure, announced two months prior, stemmed from failures in addressing a safeguarding scandal.

Before a new spiritual leader can be formally enthroned, a rigorous selection process unfolds. Central to this is the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC), a committee that has already met three times to discuss potential candidates.

Chaired by a former MI5 director, the CNC comprises religious and lay members from both the Church and the wider Anglican Communion. For a candidate to be put forward, the committee must secure a two-thirds majority vote.

When does the new person formally become Archbishop of Canterbury?

After a name is confirmed, there remain a number of steps to be taken.

For now, the title is Archbishop of Canterbury-designate.

They are then elected to the College of Canons of Canterbury Cathedral, when they will become the Archbishop of Canterbury-elect.

A legal ceremony, known as the confirmation of election, will take place in a religious service at St Paul’s Cathedral in January, during which the archbishop-elect legally becomes Archbishop of Canterbury.

Does the King play any role as head of the Church of England?

The new archbishop pays homage to the King before a formal service of installation – or enthronement – at Canterbury Cathedral.

They traditionally kneel before the monarch, placing their hands together as if in prayer, and the King takes their hands between his own.

The archbishop then repeats, after the Lord Chancellor who is also present, words of homage to the monarch who they say is “the only supreme governor of this your realm in spiritual and ecclesiastical things”.

It is usual for the monarch to be represented at the later service of installation, also known as an enthronement.

For Mr Welby’s enthronement in March 2013, Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, attended alongside the then Duchess of Cornwall.

Will the new archbishop have a place in the House of Lords?

The Archbishop of Canterbury is automatically granted a seat in the House of Lords.

They sit with the archbishops of York, London, Durham and Winchester.

There are 26 places reserved in the House of Lords for archbishops and bishops of the Church of England, who are collectively referred to as the Lords Spiritual.

They remain in the House only while they hold the office of bishop.

Mr Welby had to issue an apology after some said his final speech in the House of Lords in December 2024 appeared to make light of serious safeguarding failures, with victims accusing him of being “tone deaf”.

Former archbishops of Canterbury are traditionally given life peerages after retirement, although Mr Welby has not appeared in the Lords since and the Cabinet Office declined to comment on whether he had been offered one.