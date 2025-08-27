John Smyth survivor tells of ‘physical reaction’ over redress scheme data breach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A survivor of prolific abuser John Smyth has spoken of his anger over a data breach affecting the redress scheme set up by the Church of England following the scandal.

The Church described the incident as “deeply regrettable” after an email sent by law firm Kennedys on Tuesday evening revealed the addresses of 194 people who had registered for updates on the scheme.

Kennedys, which has administered the programme since March 2024, said the breach was the result of “human error” and that no other personal information was shared.

The firm said it was “deeply sorry” and has reported the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Charity Commission and the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, survivor and author Mark Stibbe, who was abused by Smyth while a pupil at Winchester College in the 1970s, criticised the Church.

Mr Stibbe told the programme: “I think their handling of this issue is appalling, they’ve parked responsibility over to the law firm.

“I think they need to take responsibility.

“They are ultimately responsible for my well-being as a survivor of Church of England-related abuse.

“And that’s true of all the other people whose names were on that data breach and whose comments I saw last night which were filled with mixture of dismay and agony, mental torment as a result of being exposed and their anonymity being breached.”

The Bishop of Winchester, the Rt Rev Philip Mounstephen, chaired the board which developed the redress scheme proposals, a role that ended last month when the scheme was signed off by General Synod.

He told Channel 4 News: “I want to maintain my ongoing commitment to working with survivors to ensure that the Church expresses, in as many ways as it possibly can, its lament and repentance for the appalling way in which victims and survivors have been treated over the years.

“Even though this wasn’t our error from a legal perspective, we will not shirk our moral responsibility.

“Survivors are deserving of the utmost care, confidentiality and respect and our focus has to be on their well-being.”

Mr Stibbe said receiving the email triggered a “very physical reaction”.

He told Channel 4 News: “I actually had a very physical reaction when I saw what had happened.

“I started shaking and I think the reason I started shaking was I was shocked, first of all, that such a data breach could have happened and that a new low had been reached in terms of incompetence.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Church said: “While the Church of England is not the data controller for the redress scheme and does not hold or manage the data in question, we are nonetheless profoundly concerned.

“We are in discussions with Kennedys to understand how this breach occurred and to ensure robust steps are taken to prevent anything similar from happening again.

“Kennedys has taken full responsibility for the incident and is contacting all those affected directly to apologise and offer support.

“They have reported the breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office and are investigating the circumstances thoroughly.”

The redress scheme is designed to provide financial compensation, therapy, spiritual and emotional support, and formal apologies to survivors.

The breach comes as the Church continues to face scrutiny over its handling of safeguarding failures, including those relating to Smyth, who abused more than 100 boys and young men in the UK and Africa over five decades.