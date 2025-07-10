Church of England considers holy communion options for gluten-intolerant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Church of England is looking into the options for people who cannot eat gluten or drink alcohol to receive holy communion.

Earlier this year the Church issued a statement to clarify it was not banning gluten-free bread or non-alcoholic communion wine, following a widely-reported question asked ahead of its February General Synod.

That question noted that under Church law the use of wheat alternatives for communion bread such as rice or potato flour “are prohibited” and that communion wine would always have at least a residual alcohol content.

Asker Reverend Canon Alice Kemp described it as an “injustice” that some people could therefore not partake in communion.

Holy communion is one of the central sacraments of the Christian faith, with the bread and wine given to the congregation symbolising the body and blood of Christ.

The Church confirmed gluten-free bread or non-alcoholic wine is routinely offered at churches across the country, noting that many professional ecclesiastical suppliers have long provided wine or bread “which may contain tiny traces of alcohol or gluten which can legitimately be considered non-alcoholic or gluten-free”.

Ahead of this month’s Synod, another member asked what progress had been made on ensuring people who are unable to consume gluten or alcohol “in even trace amounts” can receive holy communion.

Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave, said those who “cannot physically receive the sacrament (including those who may have an allergy or intolerance to one or both elements) are to be assured that they are partakers by faith of the body and blood of Christ and of the benefits he conveys to us by them”.

He added that the accessible liturgy working group is looking at providing guidance for best practice in the administration of holy communion and considering the specific case of someone who cannot consume even trace amounts of gluten or alcohol “and the theological, liturgical, and legal basis for the teaching of the Church of England on this matter”.

Synod – known as the Church’s parliament – will run from Friday to Tuesday.

It will, in a rare occurrence, hear from a senior military figure on Friday afternoon.

Brigadier Jaish Mahan, a Christian who served in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Afghanistan, will address Synod members on the current global climate and the challenges for the UK, as well as speaking of his own experience in the military.

It comes after the Church confirmed it is preparing for how it might respond should “serious conflict” break out, including looking back to the leadership shown by senior religious figures during the Second World War.

Legislative changes are due to be brought before Synod, which would allow Armed Forces chaplains, when operating in their roles, to minister under an Archbishops’ licence without also having to hold diocesan PTO (permission to officiate).

The current rules add a serious administrative burden and make it more difficult for chaplains to deploy within the UK at the pace required by their roles, a Synod paper states.