Watch Live: Norad tracks Santa’s annual journey delivering presents around the world
Watch live as Santa Claus begins his yearly lap around the world, being pulled by his nine reindeer to deliver presents to children across the globe.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) Santa Tracker was created in 1955 after a child accidentally dialled a phone number from a Sears department store advert meant for Father Christmas.
Instead of reaching Santa, the child connected with the Continental Air Defense Command (Conad), Norad’s predecessor.
The officer on duty responded in a kind and playful way, reassuring the child that Santa was on his way.
The program has evolved over the past 70 years, and today, Norad tracks Santa’s journey with real-time updates, including Live Tracking of Santa, Interactive Features, Santa’s History, Norad Christmas Countdown, Santa’s Global Journey and a Santa Cam.
