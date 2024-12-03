Christmas market cancels reindeer show over disease concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Christmas festival in east Yorkshire has had to cancel its much-anticipated reindeer show over government restrictions to curb the spread of a livestock disease.

Visit East Yorkshire has announced that the Cairngorm Reindeer will not be part of this year’s Beverley Festival of Christmas, set to take place on 8 December.

The cancellation comes as a result of government restrictions linked to Bluetongue disease, an animal disease currently affecting the East Riding of Yorkshire, which has been designated a national restriction zone.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure, and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, expressed his disappointment. He said: “We are saddened that the reindeer cannot join us this year.

“However, the welfare of the animals is paramount, and DEFRA has advised against their travel into our area.”

Despite the absence of the reindeer, the festival promises an array of festive delights. An additional live ice carving sculpture will be showcased at the Saturday Market, and Santa Claus will be present to spread holiday cheer.

Visitors can also enjoy over 125 stalls offering a variety of food, drinks, and Christmas gifts, ensuring a festive atmosphere for all.

Since the outbreak of Bluetongue disease began in November last year, there have been over 100 cases reported, with various temporary control zones established to limit livestock movement​The disease primarily affects sheep, cattle, and goats, causing symptoms such as infertility and breathing issues. The government and farming associations have been actively monitoring and managing the situation to mitigate its impact.

It does not affect people or food safety, and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.

The virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites, but can also be spread through semen, ova, and embryos, as well as transmitted from mother to unborn offspring, or through the movement of infected animals.

The first case in the latest outbreak was identified in November 2023 through Great Britain’s annual bluetongue surveillance programme.