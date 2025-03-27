Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie dies aged 57

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie has died at the age of 57, her partner has announced.

Ms McKelvie took medical leave from her role as the alcohol and drugs policy minister last year to seek treatment for secondary breast cancer.

Keith Brown – SNP deputy leader and Ms McKelvie’s long-time partner – announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “devastated” at Ms McKelvie’s death, describing the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse MSP as “one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met in my life”.

Mr Brown said: “Christina’s sons Lewis and Jack and I are heartbroken to announce the death of Christina at Glasgow Royal Infirmary this morning.

“To us, she was our beloved mum, partner and gran to Maeve and Leo.

“She was always hard working and enthusiastic and lit up every room she was in with her positivity and bright smile.

“She was always proud of her working class roots in Easterhouse and often said she could not have dreamt of becoming a government minister for the Scottish Government.

“We are immensely proud of all Christina achieved.

“She was passionate about many issues, including advocating for people living with MND and sponsoring the first Wear It Pink at the Scottish Parliament in support of Breast Cancer Now many years before her own diagnosis with breast cancer, after which she used every opportunity to encourage women to check themselves and go to screening appointments.”

Originally from the Easterhouse area of Glasgow, Ms McKelvie was elected as an MSP in 2007 before winning the constituency in 2011.

Ms McKelvie was a minister in the Scottish Government for seven years, serving as equalities minister between 2018 and 2023, and then culture minister before moving into her most recent role as the Government looked to stem the drug deaths crisis.

She had previously undergone treatment for breast cancer, which ended successfully in 2021, but announced last year she required further treatment.

As a result, she took medical leave from her ministerial job, with her role filled by Health Secretary Neil Gray and public health minister Jenni Minto.

Earlier this year, she announced her intention to stand down as an MSP.

Mr Brown’s statement added: “As a parliamentarian, she was proud of her work as convener of two committees – European and External Relations and then the Equalities Committee which added Human Rights to its title and remit under her convenorship.

“She also championed policy and legislation through promoting Clare’s Law – to allow the disclosure of previous violent and abusive behaviour to those at risk.

“As a minister, she launched the world’s first strategy to tackle social isolation and loneliness as a health issue, tackled the stigma surrounding menopause, and introduced legislation banning FGM (female genital mutilation).”

Mr Swinney was quick to pay tribute to his minister, saying: “I am devastated to learn of the passing of Christina McKelvie – one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met in my life.

“In all the years since I first met Christina, I have been so grateful to call her my friend and colleague and to benefit from her warmth and loyalty.

“Christina was fiercely proud of her Easterhouse roots, and she often spoke of how injustices her family experienced in her childhood had inspired her to join the trade union movement and enter elected politics.

“In her almost two decades as a member of the Scottish Parliament, Christina put her values into action.

“Whether it was helping her constituents in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, serving as a highly-respected committee convener, or in the ministerial posts she held, Christina was always a fierce champion for equality, social justice, for Scottish independence and for a better world.

“But for all her many political achievements, Christina was first and foremost deeply committed to her family.

“Everyone could see the joy that she and her partner Keith brought to each other’s lives, and she spoke so often over the years of her pride for her sons, and more recently her immense joy at becoming a granny.

“In recent years, when Christina returned to Parliament after treatment for breast cancer, she was determined to help those around her – using her platform to encourage women to check themselves and go to screening appointments.

“The Scottish National Party has lost one of its finest, and I have lost an outstanding minister in my Government.

“I know her loss will be felt right across the Parliament and among the countless constituents she supported over the years.

“Christina was such a big-hearted woman, with compassion and social justice at her core.

“Her political allies and opponents would agree – she truly was a force of nature.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are with Keith, her sons Jack and Lewis, and her wider family and many friends.”