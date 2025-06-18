Short films created by Sean Connery Talent Lab to premiere at EIFF

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six short films created as part of the Sean Connery Talent Lab will be premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) and the National Film and Television School (NFTS) collaborated over the course of a year on the project for the films, which will be screened for the first time in August.

Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery, originally from Edinburgh, died in October 2020 aged 90.

His sons, Jason and Stephane, launched the Sean Connery Foundation to “expand opportunities for talented young people from Scotland to access rewarding careers in the film industry”.

They said their father “made it a priority to attend the Edinburgh Film Festival” and knew “first-hand what it meant to work hard and struggle for opportunity”.

The films will be premiered between August 14 and 20.

Chris Young, head of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, praised the initiative as having the potential for “expanding the film-making community here in Scotland”.

The films to be premiered are Gowk, directed by Ryan Pollock, Nora Can’t Score, directed by Josefa Celestin, Catriona Macleod’s Lady Maclean, and Twenty Twenty, from director Alex Salam.

Also included are Static, directed by Miranda Stern, and Checkout, from director Mairead Hamilton.

Paul Ridd, chief executive and director of the EIFF, said: “We are so impressed by the depth and range of films that have emerged from the exciting first year of this brilliant initiative, one which, like our own centrepiece Festival Prize, has been made possible by The Sean Connery Foundation and their generous support for meaningful film industry change.

“Under the expert tutelage of Chris Young and the many industry experts who have given up their time this past year to offer advice and mentorship, these filmmakers have emerged with bold, distinctive work that we are honoured to include in our programme and present to our audiences in August.

“The future of cinema is bright in the hands of this exciting new generation of Scottish and Scotland-based talent.”

Jon Wardle, NFTS director, said: “The first cohort of the Sean Connery Talent Lab has exceeded all expectations, not only in the calibre of their work, but in the boldness and ambition of their film-making vision.

“What they’ve achieved in such a short space of time is genuinely remarkable. It proves what’s possible when emerging talent is given the right support, mentorship and creative freedom.

“The selection of these six films for world premieres at EIFF is a powerful validation of the Talent Lab model.

“We are immensely grateful to the Sean Connery Foundation, BBC Film and all our Talent Lab partners.

“Their unwavering belief and commitment to nurturing the next generation of Scottish storytellers has been nothing short of transformative. This success simply wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Chris Young, head of the Sean Connery Talent Lab, said: “I’m hugely proud of what our very first cohort of students have achieved this year.

“They’ve embraced every opportunity the programme has offered and their collaboration has been terrific.

“The high quality of these short films, reflected in their showcase selection for Edinburgh International Film Festival world premieres, demonstrates perfectly the profound importance of providing a platform for new voices in film, and the potential for expanding the filmmaking community here in Scotland.

“What an incredible beginning for the Talent Lab and for the future of Scottish storytelling on screen.”

Stephane and Jason Connery said: “The premiere of these first short films from the Sean Connery Talent Lab marks a powerful continuation of our father’s legacy—championing excellence, ambition, and opportunity in the arts.

“It’s especially meaningful to see this work take shape in Edinburgh, the city of his birth and the place he loved most.

“We are deeply grateful to the Talent Lab’s outstanding leadership and to our generous partners for supporting this new generation of cinematic talent.”