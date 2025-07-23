Former culture secretary Lord Chris Smith elected as Cambridge chancellor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former culture secretary Lord Chris Smith has been elected as the next chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

Lord Smith beat nine other candidates, including broadcaster Sandi Toksvig and anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, in the race for the historic position.

It comes after Lord Sainsbury of Turville announced last year that he intended to step down after more than a decade in the role.

Lord Smith, the outgoing Master of Pembroke College in Cambridge and former Labour culture secretary under Sir Tony Blair, will hold the office for 10 years, the university announced on Wednesday.

The election for the chancellor was opened to online voting for the first time, and more than 23,000 alumni and staff participated.

In addition, nearly 2,000 chose to vote in person at the university’s Senate House in Cambridge.

The chancellor, a position which stretches back more than 800 years, is the university’s formal and ceremonial head.

They have no executive responsibilities, but they will be a part in advising senior members of the institution, fundraising, and acting as an ambassador for Cambridge.

Lord Smith, who will step down as Master of Pembroke College later this month after a decade in the role, said: “To be elected as chancellor of the university I love is a huge honour. I’m thrilled.

“I look forward to being the best possible ambassador for Cambridge, to being a strong voice for higher education more generally, and to working closely together with the vice-chancellor and her team.”

Lord Smith served as secretary of state for culture, media and sport between 1997 and 2001.

He stood down as an MP in 2005 and was made a life peer.

He was also chairman of the Environment Agency from 2008 to 2014, and chairman of the Advertising Standards Authority between 2007 and 2017.

Professor Deborah Prentice, vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge, said: “On behalf of everyone at the university, I offer my warm congratulations to Chris on his election.

“I very much look forward to working with him and building on the strong relationship that we have developed since I became vice-chancellor.

“Chris has had a long involvement with the university and brings a wealth of relevant experience to this important role.

“I would like to thank the other nine candidates for standing for the role and their willingness to serve Cambridge.”

Candidates standing to be the chancellor had to secure at least 50 nominations from alumni and current staff who are members of the Regent House, the university’s governing body.

The election was held between July 9-18 and was conducted under the single transferable vote system.

In the final round, Lord Smith received 10,569 votes, 2,129 more than second-placed candidate Dr Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, who received 8,440 votes.

QI host and former The Great British Bake Off presenter Ms Toksvig, who had hoped to become the first female Cambridge chancellor, came third.

Lord Smith also defeated Lord Browne, former BP boss, Cambridge astrophysicist Professor Wyn Evans and businesswoman Mrs Miller.

In his candidate statement for chancellor, Lord Smith, who became the UK’s first openly gay MP in 1984, highlighted his “commitment to diversity, openness and ethics” and freedom of speech.

He said: “We live in a dangerous world of misinformation and ‘fake news’.

“Universities are the places where facts are researched and honoured, where information is discovered and tested and debated.

“It is why a genuine commitment to freedom of speech is so important.”

Lord Smith, who studied English at Pembroke College, Cambridge, said: “It is no accident that the first target of autocrats everywhere is education; tyrants do not want people to have and acquire knowledge.

“The Chancellor has above all to be an advocate for the vital importance of knowledge and expertise.”