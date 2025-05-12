Chris Packham hits out at Trump administration promise to ‘eliminate’ autism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Chris Packham has hit out at comments made by US health secretary RFK Jr that the Trump administration will find and eliminate the ‘causes’ of autism by September this year.

The 64-year-old conservationist is best known for presenting popular nature programmes such as BBC’s Springwatch and The Really Wild Show. Alongside his support for climate initiatives, he also regularly speaks about his experience as a person with autism.

Discussing the US health secretary’s comments on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the presenter said he had “mixed feelings” about RFK Jr looking for a cause to what he described as an “autism epidemic”.

He said: “Firstly, there’s no epidemic. What we have done is we’ve created a wider awareness of this condition (autism) and therefore more people are able, hopefully, to access help. And that has to be seen as a very, very positive thing

“Because people are learning about these conditions on social media, which we all use every day, that’s not a bad thing. That’s opening our eyes to the fact that these conditions are real and they need addressing and support.

“The second thing, as a scientist, I would love to know what has made me an autistic person. My curiosity is in that direction.”

Autism is described by the National Autistic Society as a “lifelong neurodivergence and disability” which influences how people experience and interact in the world.

This may include finding socialising confusing or tiring, being overwhelmed in loud places, experiencing intense interests and preferring order and routine.

The TV presenter spoke about his autism diagnosis in a two-part BBC Two docuseries called Inside Our Autistic Minds, which aimed to shine a light on how neurodivergent people think.

The series follows Packham as he pairs a group of autistic people with creative experts, including filmmakers, graphic designers, animators and musicians, to help them create a short film expressing how their personal experiences and how they feel.

He added: “Many autistic people are frightened by that because of the third thing that you mentioned and that is driving towards a cure.

“We don’t want a cure. We are not broken. We are merely different, and those differences are sometimes presenting us with enormous disabling problems or difficulties, those challenges that I spoke of.

“Without people who think differently, some of the world’s problems simply would not have been and will not be solved. We are here to play a very valuable part in society. So we don’t want to be cured.

“I’m curious to know why, and I always will be, but I don’t want someone giving me a tablet or stopping the future development of autistic people.

“We are a proud, intact community of people who have an enormous amount to offer society.”

Packham returns for a second instalment of BBC Two’s Inside Our Minds with two new episodes exploring ADHD and Dyslexia.

The episodes will follow four individuals as they collaborate with creatives to explore and express what it is like living with these conditions through a short film.

Speaking about the new series, Packham added: “There is a tendency these days for people to say, ‘Well, I think I’m a little bit autistic, a little bit ADHD, a little bit OCD’, but these are real conditions that impact people’s lives all of the time.

“They’re not a little bit any of these things. They’re full on, these things, all of the time, and that can have quite a significant impact on their lives, particularly when they’re young, and particularly, I have to say, if they are young females, girls and young women, where they’re not getting a diagnosis in the time that they should so that they can live happier and more fulfilled lives.

“Our mission here is to ask people to better understand these conditions so that we can make small changes in society to make all of our lives easier and more productive.

“It is a spectrum condition, you may have some of those (traits), but they may not be impacting on your life in the same way that they do ours. So I appreciate that it niggles, but nevertheless, that this is what we’re trying to do is develop that broader understanding.”

Inside Our ADHD Minds will air on BBC Two on Monday May 12 with episode two, Inside Our Dyslexic Minds, due to air on Monday May 19.