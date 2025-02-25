Sir Chris Hoy urges Kiltwalkers to support his chosen cancer charities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy has urged people to take part in mass walking events in kilts to raise money for cancer charities.

He has teamed up with Kiltwalk to boost his Tour de 4, a new fundraising charity bike ride which supports UK cancer charities and aims to change the perception of people battling stage four cancer.

The six-time Olympic champion cyclist was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023, and he was told last year it has spread to his bones and is terminal.

Sir Chris has recorded a special message for Kiltwalkers, urging them to sign up to take part.

In his video message posted online, he said: “I’m so honoured and delighted to announce that my charity cycling event, the Tour de 4, is going to be supported by the Kiltwalk and the Hunter Foundation this year.

“The great news is, if you select Kiltwalk as your chosen charity, all of your fundraising plus gift aid will go to the five cancer charities I’m supporting through the Tour de 4 following my stage four prostate cancer diagnosis 18 months ago.

“The Kiltwalk is an unforgettable experience that takes place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh. So sign up now at thekiltwalk.co.uk and choose Kiltwalk. Thank-you and good luck.”

The five charities are Breast Cancer Now, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s and Prostate Cancer UK.

Philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter announced the charity partnership with Sir Chris earlier this month, saying: “If you decide to walk for the Kiltwalk, the funds you raise will go towards helping our national treasure Sir Chris Hoy to raise money for his cancer charities.

“We’re very excited to have Sir Chris involved with Kiltwalk and we really want to support him.”

This year marks Kiltwalk’s 10th year with the Hunter Foundation.

The Glasgow Kiltwalk takes place on April 26 and 27, the Aberdeen event is on June 1, in Dundee it takes place on August 17, and in Edinburgh it is on September 14.

Anyone wishing to register can do so at http://thekiltwalk.co.uk.