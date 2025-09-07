Sir Chris Hoy ‘overwhelmed’ as fundraising cycle ride raises over £2 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy said he was “totally overwhelmed” after his charity event raised more than £2 million to help in the fight against cancer.

The former Olympian, who has spoken publicly about his terminal prostate cancer diagnosis, was joined by a host of sporting stars for the Tour De 4 fundraising bike ride.

Sir Chris led riders on the event, with retired tennis star and fellow Scot Andy Murray among the thousands of riders taking part.

Also riding for the fundraiser – which started and finished at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow – were sailor Sir Ben Ainslie, swimmers Duncan Scott and Rebecca Adlington and Paralympian cyclist and swimmer, Dame Sarah Storey.

Fellow cycling stars Sir Mark Cavendish and Sir Jason Kenny also took part to show their support along with others who, like Sir Chris, are suffering from stage 4 cancer.

The event on Sunday raised a total of £2,135,406, with the cash going to five charities – Breast Cancer Now, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s and Prostate Cancer UK.

Speaking afterwards Sir Chris said: “I am totally overwhelmed by today, the support we have received and the amazing people who came to Glasgow – it’s incredible.

“When I first set out to create this event I plucked £1 million out of the air as it sounded like a pretty decent amount to raise!

“Today we have more than doubled that and I am so delighted.”

He added: “Every single person who has ridden, fundraised or donated – this is down to you. Thank you.”

Sir Chris was once Scotland’s most successful Olympic athlete, but the now retired sporting star was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2023.

GoFundMe said “thousands of donations poured in” with senior vice president John Coventry stating: “What we’ve seen in Glasgow is truly extraordinary – thousands of people coming together, led by Sir Chris Hoy, to raise vital funds for cancer charities that make such a difference in people’s lives.

“At GoFundMe, we’re proud to stand behind the people whose kindness and support made the Tour De 4’s £2 million milestone possible.”

Ahead of the event Sir Chris encouraged people who have recently been diagnosed with cancer to “hang on tight” and stay positive.

At a press conference on Saturday he revealed that in the initial days following his diagnosis he did not think he would ever be happy again.

But he said with time the disease becomes “just a part of your life”, adding that you “don’t have to be defined by it”.

Speaking to other people suffering with cancer he said: “To anybody who is going through a similar thing, just hang on tight.

“You’ll get through it, it’ll get easier. It seems like the worst thing in the world right now, but you can, you can do it.”