Ban on political parties taking part in Pride ‘a retrograde step’, says minister

A Government minister has criticised a ban on political parties taking part in annual Pride marches, as he said the month of LGBT+ celebration and activism is as important as ever.

Culture minister Sir Chris Bryant said the decision by organisers in five cities was a backwards move as he suggested activists did not give sufficient credit to politicians for law changes in recent decades. He was met with agreement by Conservative shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew.

Sir Chris said Pride is important so young people do not “internalise hatred and scorn”, and hit out at Reform-led councils which have removed Pride flags from display in recent months as he praised the importance of visibility.

Organisers of events in Birmingham, Brighton, London, Manchester and Oxford said they had suspended political party involvement in events in “unequivocal solidarity” with the transgender movement. June is Pride month, with marches and events taking place over the summer.

Sir Chris was asked by Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent East, whether he regretted the bar by Pride organisers.

Ms Butler said: “Does (he) feel sorry that they’ve now said that no political parties are allowed to march, because of how the LGBTQI+ community has been treated? I will still be marching, because I normally march with groups, but does he agree with me that this is a sad state of affairs?”

Sir Chris said: “I think we should be absolutely proud of the fact that politics has changed the law in this country and political parties were absolutely essential to that.

“Of course I pay tribute to everybody in my political party who for many, many generations fought for equality. But it’s true in the Conservative Party as well where people in many cases had to be even braver than they did in the Labour movement, and of course in many other political parties as well.

“So yes, I think it’s an entirely retrograde step to ban people from political parties from taking part in Pride marches.”

Mr Andrew said: “I do want to comment that I find it appalling and deeply disappointing that some Prides across the country have banned our political parties from this year’s parades.

“LGBT Conservatives, LGBT Labour, the Lib Dems, not allowed to attend, and like (him), I would also remind the organisers that it was these groups and so many MPs in this House that brought about the changes that we enjoy today.

“And as Jo Cox said, there is more than unites us than divides us. Them causing this divide is a retrograde step.”

Former Green Party co-leader Sian Berry (Brighton Pavilion) said she could understand the decision, telling MPs: “I fully support these decisions being made by the major Pride organisations telling us as political parties we are not welcome this year on their parades or marches.

“Is the minister not as sad as I am about the absolute state of political policy and discourse around trans rights which has directly led to this action?”

Sir Chris, who entered the Commons in 2001, said: “When I was first elected as the member of Parliament here there was still many laws in this country that dramatically and drastically affected the rights of LGBTQ people in this country, and it’s because of political parties that we changed the law in this country, and we shouldn’t discard the democratic process, it is absolutely essential… to secure our rights.”

The fallout from the Supreme Court ruling on the meaning of sex hung over the debate, with the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire, calling prominent gender-critical campaigner JK Rowling “desperate for attention and relevance”.

He said: “As well as politicians, public figures desperate for attention and relevance like JK Rowling and others have poisoned the public discourse with attacks on our trans community, all under the false dichotomy that you cannot be a true feminist and protect women’s rights without attacking and abusing the trans community.

“A phoney culture war which has left trans people fearful just to be themselves.”

Sir Chris said: “We reject any attempts to weaponise this ruling to roll back the hard-won dignity and inclusion of trans people. This is not, and must never become, a zero-sum debate.

“We can protect single-sex spaces based on clear lawful criteria whilst also protecting the fundamental rights and dignity of trans people who… are amongst the most marginalised and misunderstood in our society.”

Speaking from the despatch box, he said the Government would be bringing forward a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices within the next nine months.

“These so-called therapies are nothing less than abuse, they do not work, they cause deep-lasting harm and their continued existence is a stain on any society that claims to be inclusive,” he said.

MPs later called on shadow equalities minister Mims Davies to “start challenging” her party’s leader Kemi Badenoch on her stance towards LGBT+ people.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, told the Commons that “leaders of political parties with their words have power” and asked Ms Davies: “Would she push for her party in particular just to make sure that when it comes to LGBT rights that we consider the humanity that we’re talking about and don’t whip up hate?”

The shadow minister replied that “we are all leaders in our own ways” and added she was “proud” the Conservatives “set the ambitious and absolutely right goal of ending all the new HIV cases by 2030”.

Rachel Taylor, Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, said the Tories’ “words will sound hollow up and down this country unless they start challenging their leader to do what is right for LGBT people up and down this country”, to which Ms Davies replied: “I think this goes for all parties.”