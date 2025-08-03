Chris Bryant says he was sexually abused by former National Youth Theatre boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant says he was sexually abused as a teenager by the head of the National Youth Theatre, Michael Croft.

Sir Chris said Mr Croft, who died in 1986, had invited him to dinner every evening while he was attending the company in London during the summer of 1978.

Mr Croft was 40 years the then 16-year-old’s senior and Sir Chris said one evening, having returned to Mr Croft’s house, he came back from the toilet to find his host naked except for a silk robe.

The MP said Mr Croft then asked him for sex, which he felt he had no option but to go through with, leaving him feeling like he was “a 16-year-old whore”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of the release of his book A Life And A Half: The Unexpected Making Of A Politician, Sir Chris said: “I don’t like telling this very much because I’ve not told it very often.

“It was always the same Italian in King’s Cross. He would eat and drink, I would eat, then he would theoretically give me a lift home, except I always ended up at his house.”

Sir Chris says Mr Croft never made an advance towards him again, with the pair remaining friends. An ordained minister, he conducted Mr Croft’s funeral.

“He behaved absolutely appallingly, it’s despicable,” Sir Chris added.

“Michael, in my case, managed to spot somebody who was gay at a time when nearly all homosexuality was illegal – certainly very frowned on – so presumed that people would keep a secret.”

He said at least one friend during his National Youth Theatre days was also abused by Mr Croft.

The 63-year-old also said he has been sexually assaulted by five male MPs during his time in Westminster, although he has not named or reported them.

“There was no system for doing so and I was frightened it would make me look bad,” he said, adding he felt homophobia in Parliament has declined during his 24 years as an MP.

A statement on the National Youth Theatre website said: “We are grateful to Chris Bryant for disclosing to our team the historical abuse he suffered in the company in the 1970s. We are very sorry that this happened to him and to others who have previously shared with us their accounts of historic abuse by the same perpetrator.

“As we set out in a public statement on the case in 2017, we stand in solidarity with all victims of abuse and encourage anyone who has experienced abuse, no matter how long ago, to speak to someone and access support.

“In this case the perpetrator has been deceased since 1986, but all reports made to us will be dealt with in accordance with our robust and formalised safeguarding policy and practice.

“While Chris writes he doesn’t feel damaged by what happened, we recognise that being subjected to an abuse of power can have lasting consequences for many, in different ways.

“Anyone getting in touch will be listened to and treated with care and respect by trained professionals, in line with our certified trauma-informed practice.

“We are grateful to Chris for his support of our organisation today, and acknowledgement of how different a charity we are in 2025 to the one he encountered in the 1970s, with thorough safeguarding practices and policies in place.”