Davey criticises Trump for picking fight with Bond, Bridget Jones and Paddington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump would lose a fight with James Bond, Bridget Jones and Paddington, Sir Ed Davey has said, after the US President threatened 100% tariffs on films made outside America.

Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he has authorised government departments to impose tariffs “on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Liberal Democrat leader urged Sir Keir Starmer to stand up to Mr Trump on behalf of the industry.

Culture minister Sir Chris Bryant said the UK Government is in “active discussions with the top of the US administration” on the “very fluid” situation.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Ed said: “People also want a Government that will stand up for our country against Donald Trump.

“First, he came for our steel workers and our car-makers with his outrageous tariffs. Now, Donald Trump is coming for our world leading British film industry.

“So will the Prime Minister work with our allies, in Europe and in the Commonwealth, and make clear to President Trump that if he picks a fight with James Bond, Bridget Jones and Paddington Bear, he will lose?”

Sir Keir replied: “He really should listen to the sectors that he thinks he’s championing.

“They do not want us to abandon the work we’re doing to try and get an agreement with America. They want that agreement to reduce tariffs.

“That’s the sensible, pragmatic way to protect our national interest.

“It is not sensible or pragmatic to choose between the US and the EU to abandon the work we’re doing on trade with the US and leave the tariffs exactly where they are.

“That’s the most damaging thing that could possibly be done.”

The film industry has raised concerns the tariffs will impact freelancers in the UK and would be difficult to enact.

Culture minister Sir Chris, responding to an urgent question, later told the House: “This is a very fluid situation and we will continue to take a calm and steady approach.”

Sir Chris said he has spoken to UK and US filmmakers, adding: “We are already in active discussions with the top of the US administration on this subject.

“We’re working hard to establish what might be proposed, if anything, and to make sure our world-beating creative industries are protected.”

He added: “We are absolutely clear that the deep ties between the US and UK film industries provide mutual benefits to both countries. Productions are by their very nature international partnerships, which are often developed and created across different countries and locations.

“Indeed, US movies are often multinational precisely because US movies earn far more overseas than they do domestically in the United States of America.

“The UK and US both benefit when the likes of Star Wars and Mission Impossible are filmed in the UK, just as we both benefit from the close working relationship between our producers, talent and crew.”

Sir Chris went on: “I was once told by a film producer never judge a film by the first 10 minutes. I think we can say the same of this.”

For the Tories, shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew said the threatened action from the US “could result in cancelled projects, lost investment and a significant decline in UK film exports” for independent filmmakers and major studios.

He said: “It is disappointing that the Government failed to start the negotiations with President Trump’s team for five months after the election and fired Britain’s top trade negotiator. It is difficult not to wonder if a different approach could have led to a different outcome.

“Nonetheless the priority is to protect our film industry.”