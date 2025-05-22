Abolishing culture, media and sport department would be ‘madness’ – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Culture minister Sir Chris Bryant has sought to “bury” rumours that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will be abolished, saying it would be “absolute madness”.

When pressed on recent reports that DCMS is in the firing line, Sir Chris branded these “daft rumours”, adding: “Honestly, the department is not going to be abolished.”

Lisa Nandy’s absence at DCMS questions on Thursday was also pointed out by the chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage.

Speaking in the Commons, the Conservative MP for Gosport, said: “While the Secretary of State is awol today, rumours abound that the whole DCMS is for the chop. He must see that this sends out a terrible message to those sectors about how their Government values the power of those industries.

“So, I wondered if he’d take the opportunity today to, first of all, put that rumour to bed and, if he can’t, perhaps he’d like to take the chance to put on record that this would be a horrible idea.”

Sir Chris said the Culture Secretary is “doing a very important job of building our relationship with Japan”, as she attends the World Expo Conference in Osaka.

He added: “One of the worst things if we were to get rid of the department is that we’d have to get rid of the select committee as well, and for that matter the whole of the front bench – oh hang on, maybe it’s a good idea.”

“I’m not going to put this rumour to bed – I’m going to bury it, because in the words of Stephen Sondheim, I’m absolutely certain that in a year’s time we will be able to sing as in the musical Follies, I’m Still Here,” Sir Chris said.

Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson Max Wilkinson said: “He says he’s burying the rumour about the abolition of DCMS, so why does he think that so many people here think it’s going to happen, and why is it being briefed out to the press so often?”

Sir Chris replied: “Why on Earth is he perpetuating daft rumours? That’s the question I want to ask myself. Honestly, the department is not going to be abolished. It would be absolutely madness.

“This department touches the lives of nearly everybody in the country every single day of the week, whether it’s through sport, football, rugby, cricket, tennis, or it’s through broadcasting or it’s through our wonderful creative industries – so many different aspects of what we do touch everybody.

“I cannot see any way in which this department is going to be abolished.”

Shadow culture minister Stuart Andrew said: “I know that (Sir Chris) has been on a long audition for the role of Secretary of State for the department, so his comments about the rumours about the abolishing of DCMS are reassuring.

“But can I gently point out that most of these briefings seem to be coming from number 10? So will the minister speak to people in number 10 to give reassurance to all of those sectors that this department will remain for the years ahead?”

Culture minister Stephanie Peacock replied: “I think my colleague has very much dismissed those rumours. Let’s not believe everything we read in the papers.”

Mr Andrew also raised concerns about the appointment of David Kogan as chair of English football’s new independent regulator.

He said: “The nominee for the chair of the football regulator continues to raise serious questions, during the hearing of the select committee, it was revealed the candidate had also donated to both the Secretary of State and the Prime Minister’s leadership campaigns, something I don’t recall being declared during second reading.

“The Secretary of State has now, rightly, been forced to recuse herself from the process. Given the appointment will likely have a prime ministerial interest, will the Prime Minister be doing the same?”

Ms Peacock replied: “There is no suggestion of wrongdoing and, indeed, David Kogan was approached under his government for the role. We have got full confidence, he was endorsed by the cross-party select committee.”

Mr Andrew said Mr Kogan was approached by the Permanent Secretary, not by “political ministers”.

Ms Peacock replied: “David Kogan was appointed to the board of Channel 4 under the previous Conservative government. He has been welcomed across this House and across the media and footballing world.”