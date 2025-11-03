‘Dangerous’ online pornography featuring choking to be banned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online pornography depicting women being choked is to be banned, following a review that found such images are rife and have helped establish the act as a sexual norm.

The government confirmed the possession and publication of images showing strangulation and suffocation will be criminalised, as part of a crackdown on violent pornography.

While non-fatal strangulation is already an offence, its online depiction is not currently illegal.

This legislative action follows Conservative peer Baroness Bertin’s warning earlier this year of a "total absence of government scrutiny" in the pornography industry.

Her independent review, published in February, cited worrying anecdotal evidence from teachers about students asking how to choke girls during sex.

Baroness Bertin cautioned that people acting out choking in their sex lives "may face devastating consequences".

Amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, due before peers in the House of Lords next week for further scrutiny, were confirmed by the government on Monday.

open image in gallery Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said the Government was cracking down on violent pornography ( Ben Whitley/PA )

As well as making strangulation or suffocation in pornography illegal, duties will be placed on online platforms to stop the spread of such images, the Ministry of Justice said.

Another amendment will extend the time limit for victims of intimate image abuse, which can include so-called “revenge porn”, to come forward to report such crimes.

Currently, victims have six months to do so, but the Government wants to extend this to three years.

The department said the change will mean criminals who take or share an intimate image without consent can be prosecuted at any time within three years of the offence and within six months of the prosecutor having sufficient evidence to bring a case.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said the Government “will not stand by while women are violated online and victimised by violent pornography which is allowed to normalise harm”.

She added: “We are sending a strong message that dangerous and sexist behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Of strangulation pornography, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Viewing and sharing this kind of material online is not only deeply distressing, it is vile and dangerous. Those who post or promote such content are contributing to a culture of violence and abuse that has no place in our society.

“We’re also holding tech companies to account and making sure they stop this content before it can spread. We are determined to make sure women and girls can go online without fear of violence or exploitation.”

open image in gallery The possession and publication of images depicting strangulation and suffocation will be criminalised as part of a crackdown on violent pornography, the Government said ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

Bernie Ryan, chief executive of the Institute For Addressing Strangulation, welcomed the proposed ban, saying the “serious risks posed by unregulated online content, especially to children and young people” must be recognised.

She added: “Strangulation is a serious form of violence, often used in domestic abuse to control, silence or terrify.

“When it’s portrayed in pornography, particularly without context, it can send confusing and harmful messages to young people about what is normal or acceptable in intimate relationships. Our research shows there is no safe way to strangle.”

The Government said if the amendments were accepted, possession or publication of strangulation or suffocation in pornography would become a priority offence under the Online Safety Act.

Technology firms would be legally required to take steps to stop such violent content reaching internet users, rather than simply waiting for it to be reported.

The Government suggested this could be done through moderation tools, stricter content policies or automated systems being used to detect and hide images.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) welcomed the planned changes, but said they must “mark the beginning of broader reform to ensure parity between online and offline content standards”.

Its chief executive David Austin said: “Harmful depictions of non-consensual, violent and abusive activity continue to be readily accessible to UK users.”

The BBFC said it stands ready to take on “the formal role of auditing online pornography”, which would be “a natural extension of the role we have carried out offline for decades”.