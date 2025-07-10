Pensioner, 85, dies and two others severely injured after four-car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 85-year-old man has died and two other people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving four cars.

A grey Audi A3, a grey Jaguar XE, a black Ford Puma and a grey Seat Leon were all involved in the collision, which occurred on the A44 between Enstone and London Road in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

The elderly man, who was driving the Ford car, died at the scene.

A woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the car, and the driver of the Audi suffered life-threatening injuries from the incident.

Both remain in hospital, the force said.

The Jaguar driver, a man in his 60s, was treated in hospital for minor injuries but has since been discharged.

TVP investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lyndsey Blackaby said: “Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we have specially-trained officers supporting the deceased man’s family.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us. I am also appealing for anyone with a dash-camera who was driving in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if they captured anything that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or get in touch via the force’s website, quoting reference number 43250344163.