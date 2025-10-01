Scheme to register foreign agents comes into full effect as grace period ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Agents of foreign states in the UK must now be registered, after the grace period for a new scheme expired at the end of September.

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (Firs) requires anyone carrying out “political influence activities” on behalf of a foreign power to register with the Government or face prosecution.

The rules, which cover activities such as political communications or lobbying, were introduced in 2023 as part of efforts to strengthen national security amid concerns about covert action by foreign governments.

The Government has said the scheme aims to ensure the UK’s democracy “operates in the interests of working people, not hostile actors who seek to cause division”.

A three-month “grace period” window was put in place on July 1 to give legitimate businesses and individuals time to register before October 1 and remain compliant with the law.

From the start of October, those acting in the UK on behalf of foreign states who do not register will face criminal sanctions.

The new rules also include an “enhanced tier”, which requires anyone working for certain states to declare any activity, not just political work.

So far, only Iran and Russia have been placed in the enhanced tier, due to the “elevated national security risk”, with both nations accused of operating covertly in the UK to shape public opinion and intimidate opponents.

Agents working undeclared for these countries could face up to five years in prison.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said on Wednesday: “The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme sends a clear message: the UK will not tolerate covert foreign influence in our democracy.

“I urge all individuals and organisations conducting political influence on behalf of foreign powers to meet their legal obligations without delay.

“Designating Russia and Iran under the enhanced tier ensures we can detect, disrupt, and deter hostile state activity. Those who fail to register risk up to five years in prison.”

Despite calls from some MPs to include China in the enhanced tier, it remains off the list, something which shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel branded “irresponsible and wrong”.

Dame Priti said: “The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme should be a vital tool to protect our national security.

“Yet Labour’s refusal to put China on the enhanced tier is irresponsible and wrong. This (is) a country responsible for transnational repression, extensive threats to our country and interests, and putting bounties on Hong Kongers living here.

“Labour’s kowtowing to China has put Britain at risk.”

Beijing has been accused of seeking to influence British politics and academia, with a 2023 report by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee finding China had engaged in “aggressive” interference, including seeking to “penetrate or buy academia to ensure that its international narrative is advanced and criticism of China suppressed”.