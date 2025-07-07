China and US ‘should be in toughest tier’ of foreign influence scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain should place both China and the US in the toughest tier of its foreign influence scheme in order to adapt to a world of “great power competition”, according to a new report.

The UK must also engage with Beijing economically “even if this prompts retaliation” from the White House, the paper published by the Chatham House foreign affairs think tank concludes.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has sought to balance a revival of Chinese relations in its pursuit of growth with matters of national security amid concerns about Chinese interference in Britain.

However, Beijing has been spared from the most stringent requirements of the UK’s new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (Firs), which would see anyone working for the state to declare influence activities in Britain.

Under existing rules, China is in the lower tier of the scheme which requires the declaration of “political” activity alone, while Iran and Russia have been placed in the higher “enhanced” tier covering a wider range of activities.

In its report, Chatham House called for both the US and Beijing to be placed in the enhanced tier “as part of a wider move to build UK resilience to great power influence”.

Report author William Matthews said: “Including both China and the US on the enhanced tier of Firs need not entail casting them as threats, and should be considered in terms of a policy of adapting the UK to a world of great power competition.

“Inclusion of the US could offset the risk of antagonising China, though China would still likely respond angrily, and would almost certainly provoke an angry response from the US.

“However, in the long-term it would be better for this to happen now if the UK seeks to maintain an autonomous foreign policy in its own interests, rather than at a future point when… risks are amplified due to intensifying US-China competition, which would make it harder to diverge from Washington where interests do not align.”

Among the risks posed by great power rivalry are the likelihood that America will show more “transactional” behaviour as its “relative power” declines, and the potential for the UK to be “targeted coercively” by Beijing if it is seen to act as a proxy for US interests, he said.

Chinese dominance of supply chains for critical raw minerals, electric vehicles and green power means the UK cannot avoid economic engagement with the country, the report warns.

In its recommendations, it urges against the UK taking sides in the rivalry between the US and China and calls on the Government to be prepared to diverge significantly from Washington in its approach to Beijing.

“The UK cannot afford to lock in dependence on the US at the expense of supply chains and technologies essential for economic prosperity,” it says.

However, alongside maintaining economic ties it urges the Government to introduce key protections to guard against “the risks of Chinese political interference”.

Among its recommendations is a call to carry out safety checks on Chinese digital components entering UK markets, to be modelled on the previous Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre – nicknamed the Cell.

Where the risks can be mitigated, Chinese technology investments should be considered – outside of projects involving Government procurement and critical national infrastructure, it says.

The Government should also formally make permission for entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) to operate in Britain conditional on their adherence to UK democratic norms and civil liberties, the report recommends.

A “coordination centre” bringing together policy-makers, business chiefs, academic experts and civil society should be established and meet regularly to share approaches to China-related issues, it says.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “This Government is taking a consistent, long-term and strategic approach to managing the UK’s relations with China, rooted in UK and global interests. We will cooperate where we can, compete where we need to and challenge where we must.

“This includes supporting UK business to engage with the second largest economy in the world – one of our largest trading partners – while being open-eyed to any risks and ensuring security and resilience.”