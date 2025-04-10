Head of the British armed forces visits China for first time in 10 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the British armed forces has visited China for the first time in a decade.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin discussed “issues of common concern” with China’s military leadership when he visited Beijing, according to China’s defence ministry.

General Liu Zhenli, a member of China’s central military commission, was among those who held talks with Sir Tony on Wednesday.

“The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on China-UK relations and mil-to-mil relations, international and regional situations and issues of common concern, and had communication on strengthening exchanges and co-operation between the two militaries,” a readout of their meeting said.

The Chief of the Defence Staff also gave a speech to future Chinese military commanders, at the People’s Liberation Army National Defence University in Beijing, according to the Times newspaper.

The Ministry of Defence did not appear to publicise the visit, which comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had captured Chinese citizens who had been fighting on behalf of Russia.

Posting on X, Sir Tony said: “On Wednesday I met with Gen Liu Zhenli, Chief of Staff of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, in Beijing and held talks on a range of security issues.

“We agreed that in an unstable world we must play our part as responsible nations with global interests, and we reflected on the importance of military-to-military communications.”

The last time a chief of the defence staff visited China was in 2015, when General Sir Nicholas Houghton travelled there during a period of good relations.

The UK-China relationship has since become more tense, amid concerns about Beijing’s human rights record and growing influence, but ministers have taken steps to deepen ties since Labour came to power.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Shanghai and Beijing in October, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves engaged in trade talks during a visit to China in January.

Sir Tony has returned to Europe since visiting Beijing.

He was in Brussels on Thursday with Defence Secretary John Healey for talks to further the so-called coalition of the willing, aimed at policing a future peace deal in Ukraine.