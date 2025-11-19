British woman among five tourists killed during fierce snowstorm in Chilean national park
The area was struck by a snowstorm wind speeds equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane
A British woman is among five people found dead in Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, authorities confirmed.
The bodies, including two German and two Mexican citizens, were discovered Tuesday following a snowstorm in the popular Patagonian tourist destination.
Jose Antonio Ruiz, the presidential delegate for Chile's southern Magallanes region, said talks had begun with the representatives from the victims' countries of origin so their bodies could be repatriated.
The presidential delegate for Magallanes identified the victims, adding: “We appreciate the effort of all civilian, military, public, and private institutions that participated in this operation.”
The area was struck by a snowstorm causing whiteout conditions with fierce wind speeds surpassing 193 kmh (120 mph), equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.
The Torres del Paine National Park, with its jutting mountain tops and subpolar forests, spans about 1,810 square kilometers (700 square miles) and hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
The search for the victims has ended, with authorities now focusing on repatriating the bodies and liaising with foreign consulates, officials said.
It is understood that a further four people have been found alive.
Map: Torres del Paine National Park
Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font paid tribute to the “tireless” search and rescue teams, who worked amid “intense” snowfall and winds reaching 118mph.
“To the families, friends, and loved ones of the five individuals of Mexican, German, and British nationalities who tragically lost their lives in the incident that occurred in Torres del Paine, I extend my deepest condolences,” he said in a post on X.
“Know that you have the full support and collaboration of Chilean authorities and institutions during these difficult times.”
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted for comment.
