More than 50,000 children contact veterans through VE Mail

More than 50,000 children have connected with a Second World War veteran by mail ahead of VE Day.

Together Coalition, which organises the VE Mail programme, said 1,300 schools and youth organisations had requested a letter from a veteran setting out their wartime experience and what it means to them 80 years later.

Children participating in the programme have then written back to the veteran with their own reflections.

Together Coalition said on Thursday that participating veterans had started to receive “mail bags full of responses from schoolchildren” via the Royal Mail who are supporting the initiative.

Bombardier Tom Jones, a 103-year-old veteran, said victory in the Second World War “protected democracy and our country for our whole lifetime”.

The veteran, who recently visited the James Brindley School in Manchester, added: “The victory meant the world to us at the time – but the values are as relevant today as they were then.

“With fewer surviving veterans still with us, VE Mail is a major opportunity to pass the baton of memory and of meaning to the next generation.”

A group of schoolchildren taking part in the VE Mail initiative have been invited to Buckingham Palace on Monday to meet the King and Second World War veterans.

John Pickett, head teacher of Morpeth School in Tower Hamlets – whose children were invited to the palace – said the invite was “simply incredible”.

Mr Pickett added: “Taking part in VE Mail has really helped connect our young people with the sacrifices of 80 years ago.

“VE Mail will leave a huge impression on young people and help ensure that in another 80 years time – there will be people who will be able to talk about the memories they heard directly from VE Day veterans in 2025.”

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has said it will put letters from veterans and children into the national archive.

Michele Jennings, director of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, said it was proud to act as “custodians of these letters”.

Ms Jennings added: “As experts in preserving global World War histories, we know how powerful personal stories are in connecting the younger generations to the courageous efforts of those who fell for our freedoms.

“VE Mail offers a unique opportunity for young people to hear directly from those who lived and fought through the Second World War.

“We are also delighted to ensure these poignant letters are safeguarded for many years to come.

“We look forward to working with the Together Coalition, finding a way to capture these wonderful moments in time and sharing them with the public in the future.”

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is celebrated on May 8 each year to mark the day the Allies formally accepted Germany’s surrender in 1945.

Mohammad Hussain, a 99-year-old Second World War veteran taking part in VE Mail, said the anniversary provided an opportunity to “also recognise and remember those who sacrificed their lives from across Commonwealth countries”.

Mr Hussain added: “I hope future generations look back on our collective pursuit of peace and build on our shared values to create a better world for everyone.”

The level of interest from schools has led organisers to extend the deadline to take part until VJ Day in August.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, said: “The scale of response has been overwhelming and signals a profound desire to connect across generations.

“To respond to the demand we’re extending the deadline to take part until VJ Day in August. It’s not too late to be part of a major moment in our shared history.”

VE Mail is being facilitated by the Together Coalition and is supported by Royal Mail and Compare The Market.

Greg Sage, Royal Mail director of corporate affairs and ESG, said: “With so many different ways to communicate with each other, the art of letter writing is at risk of being lost.

“We are proud to support this campaign, which not only invites children to discover the charm of letter writing but also educates them about the sacrifices made by those who served in the Second World War.”

Schools and youth organisations can register for VE Mail through the Together Coalition’s website.