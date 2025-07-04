Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children taking selfies, doing tricks on scooters and dancing has resulted in the closure of a pedestrian level crossing.

The Wantage Road crossing in Grove, Oxfordshire, has been closed by National Rail after a series of dangerous incidents.

Pictures shared by National Rail showed children taking selfies on the high-speed Great Western Main Line rail track and shocking footage captured youngsters dancing and playing on live railway tracks as a 125mph train sped past.

open image in gallery Footage shows children filming and photographing themselves in the middle of the track ( National Rail )

Other video footage showed groups of children filming and photographing themselves in the middle of the track, and even one child performing tricks on their scooter whilst on the track.

Wantage Road Crossing allows pedestrians to cross the four tracks of the main line between Didcot and Swindon. It is known as a “passive crossing”, meaning users must look both ways for approaching trains before crossing the railway.

open image in gallery ( National Rail )

Emma Barry, from Network Rail, warned that these “reckless and incredibly dangerous” actions happen far too often across the rail network.

“The number of unsafe incidents at this particular crossing has left us with no choice but to take action and close it before a tragedy happens,” she said.

“The people in these photos not only put themselves at serious risk of death with their unsafe behaviour, they also put the safety of our staff and passengers at risk.”

open image in gallery ( National Rail )

Accidental deaths on the rail network are at a five-year high, and there has been a 26 per cent rise compared to last year, according to figures from National Rail.

National Rail said 24 people lost their lives in preventable accidents on the railway last year. Five of those deaths were at level crossings, and the other 19 were a result of crossing the railway at unauthorised locations.

British Transport Police and National Rail have launched a campaign to tackle rising unsafe behaviour around the rail network.

Priti Patel, chief health, safety & wellbeing officer at Network Rail said: "These figures are deeply concerning and it is heartbreaking to know that twenty-four people did not make it home due to circumstances that were entirely preventable. Every one of these deaths is a tragedy that devastates families and communities.

“All we ask is that people ensure that they pay attention when they find themselves in a rail setting. Only cross at safe, designated locations such as bridges or level crossings and when you are using them, give them your full attention. The situations shown in our campaign films are real. Please don’t let them become true for you or your loved ones.”