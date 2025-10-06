‘Avalanche’ of child abuse and exploitation taking place in private – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children face an “avalanche” of sexual exploitation and abuse behind closed doors, a study by Scottish researchers has found.

A wide-ranging analysis of population-based surveys suggested 7% of children across Western Europe are raped or sexually assaulted before they turn 18.

Almost 20% reported experiencing online solicitation or grooming before they turned 18 – defined as unwanted or pressured sexual interactions online.

This suggests nearly 15 million children affected in the region are affected.

The figures were included in the annual report from the Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, hosted at the University of Edinburgh.

By analysing population-based surveys from across several countries, it produced insights into the scale of sexual assault and rape of children.

The figures for rape and sexual assault showed that prevalence is higher among females (9.7%) than among males (3.9%).

The analysis was of 48 studies from 19 European countries.

Childlight chief executive Paul Stanfield said: “People often say home is where the heart is but, sadly for too many children, home is where the hurt is.

“We see betrayal of trust by those known to children on a vast scale, compounded by insufficient protections by tech companies and regulators to avoid digital crime scenes in children’s bedrooms.

“It’s a hidden emergency in places where children should be safest, an avalanche of abuse behind closed doors – but it’s preventable, not inevitable.”

The Childlight centre also highlighted a recent surged in harmful AI-generated “deep fake” abuse material.

This surged by 325% between 2023 and 2024, according to the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Professor Deborah Fry of the University of Edinburgh led the research.

She said: “Even though the evidence is limited to a handful of countries and prevalence estimates vary widely, what we know about sexual violence against children within families underscores the need to invest in primary prevention or stopping it before it ever starts.

“This is a form of violence that is hardest to measure and often hardest to confront.”

She said many cases are never identified because children often stay silent.

Prof Fry said: “They may fear the abuser or that they will hurt their family, they may blame themselves – or not realise that what happened was abuse.

“Yet we know it can lead to lasting trauma, affecting the health and even life expectancy of survivors.”