Three schoolchildren taken to hospital after being poisoned in science lab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three schoolchildren were taken to hospital after they were poisoned when a pupil allegedly added a coloured chemical to their water bottles.

A pupil and a group of their classmates at the Oxfordshire school are reported to have deliberately put copper sulphate in the water after they were drawn to the colour of the compound, which turns water bright blue, during a science lesson.

Three pupils at Lord Williams’s School in Thame were taken to hospital last week.

Ingestion of copper sulphate irritates the digestive system and may cause sickness, which may limit its poisonous effects, according to the US National Pesticide Information Centre.

But symptoms of consuming it would include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and upper abdominal pain.

The compound is a fungicide and herbicide used to kill fungi and bacteria in crops and to kill algae in water.

All three children later returned home, according to the Oxford Mail.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby told the newspaper on Monday: “Three students stayed in hospital overnight having ingested diluted copper sulphate that had been taken from a laboratory.

“The police were informed and have been supporting us through this incident.

“We are pleased to report that the students are all now safely at home.”

A parent of a pupil at the school is reported to have contacted the police following the incident.

No one from Thames Valley Police was available to comment, when approached by The Independent on Monday.

Lord Williams’s School, a co-educational secondary school with academy status, has around 2,200 pupils.

The Independent has also contacted the school for comment.