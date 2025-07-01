Pupils with special needs ‘have to travel further to school for suitable place’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children with special educational needs are having to travel long distances to school due to a lack of suitable provision near home, councils have suggested.

Budgets for home to school transport are under “considerable pressure” as many special schools are full, which is forcing pupils to travel further, according to a Local Government Association (LGA) report.

Spending by councils on transporting children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) to schools is predicted to reach around £1.97 billion in 2025/26, up from around £1.73 billion in 2023/24 and approximately £645 million in 2015/16.

Children under eight are entitled to free home to school transport if the nearest suitable school is more than two miles away, or more than three miles for older children.

The average one-way trip to school for pupils with Send is nine miles, according to the research carried out by the Isos Partnership, but one county council reported an average distance of 22.8 miles.

Councils reported that a “growing minority” of children and young people with Send are travelling very long distances to school – often due to a lack of suitable special school places closer to their home.

The report warned that continuing to fulfil the current statutory responsibilities for home to school transport is becoming “increasingly financially unsustainable” for local authorities.

The findings have been published during the LGA’s three-day annual conference in Liverpool this week.

Schools minister Catherine McKinnell is due to address council leaders on the Send system at the LGA’s conference on Wednesday morning.

Department for Education (DfE) data last week showed that the number of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) – which set out the support a young person requires for their Send needs – has increased.

In total, there were 638,745 EHCPs in place in January, up 10.8% on the same point last year.

The LGA report said the rise in the number of children and young people who require education in a special setting has “placed considerable pressure on home to school transport budgets as most special schools are full, forcing children to travel further distances to access a place that meets their needs”.

Councils have reported a 40% rise over the last five years in children and young people with Send (aged under 16) needing home to school transport, the research suggested.

Arooj Shah, who chairs the LGA’s children and young people board, said: “The rapidly rising need for home to school transport from children and young people in Send is yet another reminder of the huge pressures on the Send system.

“It is also wrong that children are increasingly having to travel long distances to get to school because of a lack of provision near to their home.

“This has to change.

“We urge the Government in its White Paper to deliver the comprehensive reforms the Send system needs, so that it is more inclusive and improves educational attainment for children.

“This should also include putting councils on a stable financial footing by writing off councils’ high needs deficits, which are projected to reach £5 billion next year.”

A DfE spokeswoman said: “This Government inherited a Send system left on its knees – which is why we are looking at changes to enable more children to thrive in mainstream settings and stop parents having to fight for help, while bringing about financial sustainability for councils.

“Through our plan for change, we’re already making progress by investing £740 million to create more places for children with Send in mainstream schools, as well as increasing early access to speech, language and neurodiversity support to prevent needs from escalating.

“This will pave the way for significant, long-term reform – improving children’s and parents’ experiences and addressing the pressures councils are facing, including around home to school transport.”