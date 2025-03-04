New DNA database could unlock secrets behind childhood disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A first-of-its-kind DNA database could help “further transform” understanding of childhood illnesses and personality traits, experts have said.

The DNA sequences of more than 37,000 children and parents who are taking part in UK studies have been made available to researchers worldwide.

Experts said this means scientists will be able to examine the relationship between genetic and environmental factors in child health.

Most large DNA databases have focused on adult populations, or children with rare diseases, but the new set of data is drawn from long-term studies of children in the general population.

These children are taking part in three major studies tracking their health and wellbeing as they age – the Children of the 90s study, Born in Bradford, and the Millennium Cohort Study.

The data has been pulled together by experts at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, who sequenced all 20,000 genes in the human genome, known as exome sequencing, in tens of thousands of people taking part in these studies.

Over the coming months, more data from other participants from these studies, as well as others, will be added to the database.

Scientists from around the world will be able to analyse changes in the genetic material of the children and their parents, which they can compare with anonymised health and survey information from people involved in the studies.

Dr Carl Anderson, interim head of human genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “This significant addition of whole exome sequencing data will further transform our understanding of the development of complex traits and diseases across the life course.”

Dr Hilary Martin, group leader at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “This represents one of the largest sequenced datasets collected at birth from the general population, creating a unique resource for the research community with multiple uses.

“By combining the pre-existing health and lifestyle data from the initial studies with genomic information, we have started to get a more complete view of how small DNA changes can subtly influence certain complex traits across childhood and adolescence.”

Professor Nicholas Timpson, principal investigator of the Children of the 90s study, at the University of Bristol, said: “The success of this initiative shows that co-ordination across cohort studies can be incredibly powerful and I’m excited to see the research that will come out of this fantastic new genetic data resource.”

Dr Richard Evans, from the Medical Research Council, which supported the project, said: “The UK’s cohorts and longitudinal population studies are an extraordinary national asset, made possible by the participation of a diverse range of people.

“The rich data and samples from these studies, when combined with whole exome sequencing, can unlock new research questions and insights into human society, development, health and ageing.”