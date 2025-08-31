Children and pregnant women in England to start receiving flu vaccinations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children and pregnant women in England will start receiving flu vaccinations from Monday – with school immunisation teams in some areas offering jabs to two to three-year-olds in nurseries for the first time, the NHS has said.

Expectant mothers and all children aged between two and 16 years are eligible for the vaccine in the rollout ahead of winter, with the age range expanding for those in clinical risk groups to between six months and 18 years.

Most school-aged children will receive the jabs at school – with younger children and those who miss their school or nursery session also able to get vaccinated at their GP practice or at a community clinic – while pregnant women should arrange to receive the vaccine at their scheduled maternity appointments or with their GP or pharmacy.

The “first time” move to vaccinate two to three-year-olds in nurseries in some areas is expected to be rolled out more widely, the health service said.

The NHS National Booking System also opened on Monday for all eligible individuals to book to receive their winter flu jabs and Covid-19 vaccinations from October 1.

From October, the flu jab is being offered to everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers and health and social care staff.

Adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed can get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, said: “The threat from getting seriously ill from flu and Covid-19 is all too real and each year we see hundreds of thousands of people hospitalised due to these nasty viruses – especially across the winter months.

“Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving – so I would urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others who are eligible to come forward or book appointments for their jabs as soon possible, to help protect themselves and loved ones.

“Flu and Covid vaccines are free to those at greatest risk and teams across the country are working hard to make it as quick and easy as possible to get them via local GP practices, pharmacies, in schools and other community clinics, so please do book an appointment today – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.”

More than 300,000 hospital bed days were taken up by patients with flu last winter, which was almost double the previous winter (175,062 in 2023-24), according to NHS England.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said: “We’re taking action now to protect the most vulnerable and build our defences before seasonal viruses take hold.

“Last winter showed us the significant impact the flu vaccination programme has with over 100,000 hospitalisations prevented, protecting patients from disease and the NHS from winter pressures.

“I urge all eligible families to come forward as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated now means you’ll be protected before peak flu season hits.”