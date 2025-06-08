Children in most deprived areas more likely to visit A&E and be obese – Unicef

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children living in England’s most deprived areas are more likely to visit A&E, be overweight or obese and suffer from tooth decay, a new report by aid agency Unicef UK has found.

The organisation has called on the Government to lift its two-child benefit cap after its findings showed that where children grow up until the age of five has “a significant impact” on their early outcomes and future potential.

In the report published on Monday, every local authority in England was analysed against its level of deprivation and a range of early childhood health and educational outcomes.

It found that, when considering early years development, the most deprived authorities were more than twice as far away from achieving the Government’s ‘good level’ target of 75% than the most affluent areas.

Only four of the 151 upper tier local authorities in England are currently meeting that target.

Nearly twice as many children suffer from late-stage, untreated tooth decay in the most deprived areas (29%) compared to the least deprived (15%), while five-year-old children living in the poorest communities are three times more likely to have had teeth removed due to decay, the report found.

Almost a quarter of reception-age children in the most deprived areas (24%) are overweight or obese, while general obesity levels in those areas are more than double those of children in the most affluent areas (12.9%, compared to 6%).

There is also an average of 1,020 A&E visits per 1,000 babies and young children in the most deprived areas, an increase of 55% on rates in the most affluent areas, the report found.

The five local authorities with the highest levels of deprivation – Blackpool, Knowsley, Liverpool, Kingston upon Hull, and Middlesbrough – were each in the lowest 20% for five of the six child wellbeing measures used in the analysis.

Some 1.2 million babies and children under the age of five – 35% of the age group’s total population – now live in poverty across England, the report said.

It added that child poverty has increased more in the UK then in any of the 38 OECD and EU countries.

Among the report’s recommendations are long-term, sustainable funding and expanding provision for Family Hubs, recruiting an additional 1,000 health visitors a year and making access to Government-funded childcare hours equal for all children aged two or older, regardless of their location or parental employment.

Unicef UK, joined by BBC presenter Dr Chris Van Tulleken, will present a petition calling for investments in early childhood, which has more than 105,000 signatures, to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.

Chief executive Dr Philip Goodwin warned the consequences of growing up in poverty can be lifelong and said the report’s findings were “not acceptable”.

He said: “There must be immediate, decisive, and ambitious action by the government. Any further delays will entrench inequality and condemn hundreds of thousands of children to poverty and its effects, as child poverty rates continue to rise.

“The Government must act urgently to lift the two-child limit and the benefit cap and commit to investing in the vital health and education services that support children during their crucial early years.”

Introduced in 2015 by then-Conservative chancellor George Osborne, the cap restricts child welfare payments to the first two children born to most families.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “absolutely determined” to “drive down” child poverty when he was pressed on the two-child benefit cap in Parliament last week, ahead of the publication of the Government’s strategy on the issue.