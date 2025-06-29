Good with money: Children ‘earning biggest cash payments for behaving well’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children are finding that good behaviour really does pay off – with youngsters typically receiving the highest cash amounts into their accounts for this “task” – according to data from a money app.

GoHenry said that being good is the highest-earning task of 2025 so far, with youngsters being rewarded with £1.48 on average.

Practising music was the next best-paying task, with an average payment of £1.33, followed by caring for pets, at £1.31.

The most popular task for which children receive payouts is tidying their bedroom, with an average payment of £1.10.

And while it can sometimes be left until the last minute, doing homework is the next most popular task that children receive payments for, with a typical payout of £1.28.

The research also indicated that many children are doing their bit around the home, with helping around the house being the third most popular task to be given a cash incentive, with youngsters banking £1.14 typically.

There were also signs of a small gender payment gap, with boys receiving £1.53 per week on average for completing tasks, compared with £1.50 for girls.

However, girls typically receive more weekly pocket money than boys, at £9.94 on average during 2025 compared with £9.87 for boys.

Holidays are the top savings pots so far this year, followed by birthdays, electronics, clothes and shopping, according to GoHenry’s data.

The analysis looked at the savings habits of young people aged six to 18 from January to mid-April this year.

Louise Hill, founder and chief executive of GoHenry, said the figures indicate that children are “thinking ahead, planning for experiences and building those crucial long-term saving habits that will help give them a head start in life”.

She added: “And, of course, it’s brilliant that ‘being good’ is literally paying off for them – a fun and effective way to learn about rewards.”

Here are the top five highest-paid tasks for children and teenagers in 2025 so far, according to GoHenry’s data, with the average cash amount paid:

1. Being good £1.48

2. Practising music, £1.33

3. Caring for pets, £1.31

4. Doing homework, £1.28

5. Brushing teeth, £1.20

Here are the most common tasks for children and teenagers in 2025 so far, according to GoHenry’s data, with the average cash amount paid:

1 Tidying bedroom, £1.10

2. Doing homework, £1.28

3. Helping around the house, £1.14

4. Brushing teeth, £1.20

5. Caring for pets, £1.31

And here are the average weekly pocket money amounts across Britain in 2025 so far, according to GoHenry’s data (there were some payments where the region was not known and these averaged £10.41):

East Midlands, £9.48

East of England, £8.46

London, £9.62

North East, £8.81

North West, £9.69

Scotland, £10.73

South East, £12.80

South West, £8.76

Wales, £8.89

West Midlands, £9.91

Yorkshire and the Humber, £8.93

Here are weekly average task earnings by children and teenagers across Britain in 2025 so far, according to GoHenry (the average payment where the region was not known was £1.36):

East Midlands, £1.53

East of England, £1.47

London, £1.60

North East, £1.49

North West, £1.54

Scotland, £1.52

South East, £1.64

South West, £1.44

Wales, £1.46

West Midlands, £1.54

Yorkshire and the Humber, £1.38