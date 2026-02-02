Children with cancer to have travel costs paid in new £10 million scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families with children who have cancer will have their travel costs covered by a new £10 million government scheme.

The National Cancer Plan, set for full unveiling on Wednesday, details how children and young people up to 24, and their families, will qualify for travel to appointments, regardless of income.

A cap on costs per family remains unclear, with the Department of Health stating this will be addressed during the scheme's design.

The fund is part of a wider package to transform young people’s cancer care, promising improved diagnosis, expanded genomic testing for clinical trials, and increased psychological support.

Hospitalised young cancer patients can also expect a better range of food, suited to their tastes and available outside of mealtimes.

Charities welcomed the move, with Rachel Kirby-Rider, chief executive officer of Young Lives vs Cancer, saying: “Young Lives vs Cancer has been campaigning for almost a decade for a young cancer patient travel fund.

“Today’s announcement of dedicated travel costs support is a huge step forward in transforming the lives of children and young people with cancer and their families.

“Up until now, young people and families have been going into debt and even missing treatment because of the extra £250 every month just to travel to hospital. We’re ready to work with the Government to make this a success.”

Jules Worrall, interim chief executive of the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Cancer kills more young people in the UK than any other disease.

“By including a specific focus on young people with cancer, the National Cancer Plan for England has the potential to reduce the impact of this devastating disease.

“We are pleased the plan will look to improve access to clinical trials - a major issue for young people with cancer.

“Removing barriers that stop them accessing innovative new treatments could be a potential lifeline for some.

“Our hope is that these new commitments will also lead to faster diagnosis for young people with cancer which we know is so important to improving health outcomes, as well as catalyse greater access to vital psychosocial support.”

According to the Department of Health, more than a third of families where a child has cancer travel over an hour to reach hospital for appointments.

There are 13 expert centres caring for children with cancer across England.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “When a child is diagnosed with cancer, their family’s only focus should be on helping them recover and getting them well, not on whether they can afford the petrol or bus fare to get to their next appointment.

“This small change will make the world of difference to parents.

“Our plan will leave no family out of pocket while their child goes through cancer.

“It doesn’t matter what you earn – if your child needs treatment, we will help you get them there.

“When a child is fighting cancer, their family should never have to fight the system too.”

Emma Wilding’s son Theo was diagnosed with infant acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in October 2024 when he was five months old.

Alder Hey children’s hospital is 45 minutes away from the family home in West Lancashire.

She said: “When Theo was going through treatment, we had no choice but to pay out for fuel and parking at the hospital, as we had to be by his side.

“However, at a time when our household income had gone down, this was a struggle financially.

“Sat on the ward, I met so many other families also struggling with these costs, many travelling from much further away from hospital as well.

“I know this news is going to mean so much to young people and families of children with cancer, so they won’t have to worry so much about how they’ll afford to get to hospital.”

As part of wider plans, there will be also more focus on the play opportunities provided to children in hospital, and mental health support will be standardised for all young cancer patients during diagnosis, treatment and long-term follow-up.

The plan is also expected to carry more detail on supporting England’s 830,000 working-age cancer patients to remain in employment during and after treatment.