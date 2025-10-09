Autistic children more prone to stomach issues, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children with autism are far more likely to experience chronic digestive issues compared to their peers, a study has found.

Researchers at the University of California monitored children’s development for more than a decade and found that gastrointestinal symptoms in autistic children were more frequent, intense, and long-lasting.

The study, published in the journal Autism, saw that autistic children were more at risk across every stage of development, and symptoms were more likely to persist across childhood, instead of resolving themselves.

Bibiana Restrepo, the lead author of the study, said: “The connection between autism and gut symptoms has not been fully understood. Parents often sense that their child is having digestive issues, but can’t tell what is causing them.

“Our research shows that these symptoms are common, persistent, and can affect many areas of a child’s daily life. By identifying and treating them, we may be able to improve both physical comfort and developmental outcomes.”

open image in gallery Gastrointestinal issues were also more likely to persist in children with autism ( PA )

The study tracked 475 children, including 322 children with autism. Researchers followed their progress from the ages of 2 to 12-years-old, conducting evaluations and interviews with their families over that time. Both the frequency and persistence of gastrointestinal symptoms were recorded.

The researchers evaluated nine typical gastrointestinal symptoms, including constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating.

Autistic children were more likely to develop each symptom, with constipation being the most common, affecting around 32 per cent of autistic children, compared to 11 per cent of those without autism. Researchers said their findings validated what has long been observed by parents.

open image in gallery Prior studies suggest the link between autism and gastrointestinal problems could partly be due to food selectivity, which is common in autistic children ( Getty Images )

Previous research has suggested that dietary preferences lacking in nutrients and food selectivity, which is common in autistic children, may play a role in the increased risk of stomach problems.

The study also found that symptoms were strongly linked to other health and behavioural changes, with children showing higher rates of sleep difficulties, anxiety, irritability, communication challenges, sensory sensitivities, and repetitive behaviours.

Professor Christine Wu Nordahl, an author of the study, said: “When children are experiencing stomach pain or other gastrointestinal problems, it doesn’t just affect digestion. It can influence sleep, mood, and how they interact with the world around them.”

Autism is a neurodiverse condition which affects one in every 100 children in the UK, according to the National Autistic Society. The charity estimates that at least 700,000 people have autism across the country.