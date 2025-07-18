Child who died in school coach crash was 10-year-old boy, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The child who died in a school coach crash in Somerset was a 10-year-old boy, police have said.

Six children and three adults remain in hospital after a school bus left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle had been returning to Minehead Middle School from a trip to Exmoor Zoo with 60 to 70 pupils and staff on board when the incident occurred.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Friday that a 10-year-old boy had died in the crash.

Formal identification has not yet been completed, but specially trained officers are supporting his next of kin.

Two children were taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by air ambulance following the incident, while four other children and three adults remain in hospital in Somerset, a police spokesperson said.

The crash happened on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft (six metres) from the roadway, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Recovery of the vehicle and collision investigation are complex, and police expect the road to remain closed for a considerable time.

Minehead Middle School, which caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term, remained closed on Friday.

On Friday, a stream of people came to the school to pay respects, leaving floral tributes and messages at the gates.

Many were visibly upset and could be seen hugging and supporting each other.

The driver of the coach is reported to be in a stable condition but has suffered “a number of injuries”.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “On behalf of the emergency services, I would like to thank the 24 volunteers from Exmoor Search and Rescue who carried out first aid triage at the rest centre and have rope and search skills.

“I also pass on thanks to the staff of the Rest and Be Thankful pub at Wheddon Cross, which opened its doors as the rest centre.

“Of course, we also recognise the efforts of Minehead Middle School, for keeping parents and carers informed and providing support to the school community during what is a difficult and distressing time for them all.”

Mr Edgington appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

He also asked for people to avoid speculating about the circumstances of the crash on social media, to prevent further distress to the children, their families, school staff and the driver.

He added: “Our thoughts go out to all those involved, their families, friends and colleagues.”

Dozens of bouquets of flowers, balloons, and messages have been left at the school.

One said: “Thinking of everyone at this heartbreaking and devastating time.

“Our community is holding you all tight and surrounding you with love.”

Another said: “We are truly heartbroken to hear of the tragic events affecting the pupils, staff and families of Minehead Middle School.

“Our thoughts are with every member of the community, and we hold you all in our hearts during this time of unimaginable grief.”

One of the school’s teachers posted on Facebook: “My amazing students, I couldn’t be prouder of all of you, how incredibly brave you have been.

“You have looked after each other in what was a life-changing event, we will get through this together.

“I feel so lucky to be your teacher. I am so grateful to my wonderful colleagues during this time who were also fighting to help as many people as we could.

“My deepest condolences to all parents, carers, family and friends involved.

“Finally, thank you to the emergency services who have saved many lives and to the brilliant public who went out of their way to look after myself and most importantly the wonderful students of Minehead Middle School.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.”

Speaking to the PA news agency outside the school gates, the Rev Philip Butcher, the vicar of Minehead, said the community was in shock.

“It was absolutely numbing, there are no words to describe what happened yesterday,” he said.

“It’s an absolute tragedy, and one that’s still very much unfolding.

“We’re just standing firm with the school, with the families at this time, just to be with them in this time as a point of support.”