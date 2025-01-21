Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as professor Alexis Jay is questioned on the child sexual abuse report by the Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday (21 January).

MPs will question the chair of the independent Inquiry into child sexual abuse in an evidence session commencing at 10am.

The independent inquiry was launched in 2015 to examine how institutions such as local authorities, religious groups and child custodial facilities had failed in their duty of care to protect children from sexual abuse. The final report was published in October 2022 and made recommendations for wide-ranging reform.

The session will consider how far the recommendations of the report have been implemented. It will also focus on how institutions have responded to the findings and the relationship between the inquiry and government.

Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Dame Karen Bradley said: “We have a responsibility to ensure that the results of comprehensive public inquiries set up by government are acted upon. For too long, children were failed by those who should have been protecting them. We are holding this session to understand how the government and the different institutions within the remit of the inquiry have responded to its findings. We want to see if there has been progress in the wide-ranging change needed to implement a comprehensive child safety framework and what more needs to be done.”