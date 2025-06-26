‘I don’t know if I’m going to feel normal again’ Child Q says over strip search

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A black woman who was strip-searched by two Metropolitan Police officers after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis when she was a schoolgirl said she does not know if she is “going to feel normal again”.

The woman, known as Child Q, was 15 years old and on her period when she was searched at school by officers in Hackney, east London on in December 3 2020

On Thursday, a disciplinary panel found Pc Kristina Linge and Pc Rafal Szmydynski had committed gross misconduct during the “disproportionate” and “humiliating” incident, and the officers were dismissed from the force without notice.

The “traumatic” search involved the removal of Child Q’s clothing, including her underwear, her bending over and having to expose intimate parts of her body, the police disciplinary panel heard.

In a family statement released by Bhatt Murphy Solicitors after the hearing, Child Q said: “Someone walked into the school, where I was supposed to feel safe, took me away from the people who were supposed to protect me and stripped me naked, while on my period.

“I can’t go a single day without wanting to scream, shout, cry or just give up.

“I don’t know if I’m going to feel normal again. But I do know this can’t happen to anyone, ever again.”

Child Q’s mother said the Metropolitan Police has a “huge amount” of work to do if they are to win back the confidence of black Londoners.

In the statement, she said: “Professionals wrongly treated my daughter as an adult and as a criminal, and she is a changed person as a result.

“Was it because of her skin? Her hair? Why her?

“After waiting more than four years I have come every day to the gross misconduct hearing for answers, and although I am relieved that two of the officers have been fired, I believe that the Metropolitan Police still has a huge amount of work to do if they are to win back the confidence of black Londoners.”

The tribunal heard authorisation was not sought for the intimate search, which left Child Q feeling “demeaned” and “physically violated”.

An appropriate adult was not present, a key safeguard of a child’s rights, and the girl’s mother was not told of the situation.

A third officer – Pc Victoria Wray – was given a final written warning after her involvement on the day was found to amount to misconduct.

She was a 24-year-old probationary officer at the time and arrived at the scene after the key decisions had been made.

Panel chairman Commander Jason Prins said: “There has been enormous harm to Child Q and significant harm to the community in trusting the police.”

Earlier he had described the incident as “a disastrous and negative interaction” between police and a black teenager, but said race had not been the reason why Child Q was treated so badly.

The search was “disproportionate, inappropriate and unnecessary”, and it was “humiliating” for the child and made her feel “degraded”.

Commander Prins said “this is a case where officers adopted a simplistic approach” to a sensitive matter and they did not follow the training they were given.

Authorisation was not sought and the situation “cried out for advice and input”, he added.

Child Q did not give evidence at the four-week hearing “because of the psychological effects that this strip search has had on her”, the panel heard.

Outrage over Child Q’s treatment led to protests outside Stoke Newington police station in north London, after a safeguarding review found she had arrived at school for a mock exam and was taken to the medical room to be strip-searched while teachers remained outside.

After the misconduct panel finding, Amanda Rowe, director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which brought the case, said of the officers: “Their decision to strip-search a 15-year-old at school on suspicion of a small amount of cannabis was completely disproportionate.

“They failed to follow the policies that exist to ensure that children in these situations have appropriate protective measures in place.”

Teachers had already searched Child Q’s blazer, shoes and school bag, and no drugs were found.

The school’s safeguarding deputy had called police, amid fears Child Q could have been carrying drugs for someone, being exploited or groomed in the community, which meant it was a safeguarding issue for her and other school pupils.

Pc Szmydynski took a “leading role” in the actions that day, including calling for a second female officer to attend, in line with a more intimate search taking place.

Pc Linge told Child Q she would be arrested if she did not consent to being searched.

Pc Szmydynski was 39 and had more than 13 years policing experience at the time of the search, after becoming a police community support officer in 2007 and a constable in November 2014.

Pc Linge was 41 and had joined the force in August 2018.

Child Q told Pcs Linge and Wray, who searched her, that she was menstruating, but the search continued, during which her sanitary pad was exposed.

When no drugs were found after the strip search, Child Q’s hair was also scoured.

With no adult present, the teenager was alone and had no help during her conversations with police, or when the decision was made to perform a strip search.

No consideration was given as to whether the search could have been moved to Child Q’s home, a police station or if it needed to happen at all, according to Commander Prins.

It was suggested the police felt the safeguarding deputy, who had accepted in her evidence to feeling “Child Q was stoned”, was acting as the appropriate adult.

But Commander Prins added: “Child Q’s mother was a strong choice to be an appropriate adult and, equally, a member of staff who had not been involved in the incident.”

The hearing was also told that Metropolitan Police officers get no further updates on stop and search after initial training, and the training on conducting searches in schools was described as “insufficient”.

After the hearing, Metropolitan Police Commander Kevin Southworth told the PA news agency: “I think we should start by offering our sincerest and deepest apologies again to Child Q for what happened that day and also to her family, her friends, the community, and everyone affected by this terrible incident.

“We understand the distress it must’ve caused within the community and on Child Q herself and hopefully we can reassure people that we’ve transformed our approach to stop and search since this time in order to make sure that something like this never happens again.”

He had also said: “While the officers involved did not act correctly, we acknowledge there were organisational failings.

“Training to our officers around strip-search and the type of search carried out on Child Q was inadequate, and our oversight of the power was also severely lacking.

“This left officers, often young in service or junior in rank, making difficult decisions in complex situations with little information, support, or clear resources to help their decision-making.”