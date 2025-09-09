More than a quarter of children in the UK are growing up hungry, research finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a quarter of children in the UK are growing up in households facing hunger, according to major research by a food bank network which is insisting the two-child benefit cap must be scrapped.

Trussell said its data showed 27 per cent of children were growing up in food insecure households – where they had to go without or cut back on quality or quantity of food because they could not afford it.

About three in 10 (31 per cent) children aged five and under were likely to be in this situation, according to the charity’s latest Hunger in the UK report.

The data, from mid 2024, paints a picture of the situation with hunger in the UK when Labour came into government and the charity said there are no signs things have improved since then, with living costs having continued to rise.

The report – based on a Trussell analysis of an Ipsos survey of almost 4,000 adults referred to UK food banks – also showed paid work was no guarantee of food security, with 30 per cent of people referred to food banks from working households in mid 2024, up from 24 per cent in 2022.

The data comes ahead of the government’s strategy on tackling child poverty, which is expected to be published this autumn, having been delayed from spring.

Among its recommendations, Trussell repeated a call for the two-child benefit limit to be done away with, estimating this would lift around 670,000 people out of severe hardship, including 470,000 children, by 2026/27.

open image in gallery Trussell repeated a call for the two-child benefit limit to be scrapped ( Ian West/PA )

Overall, the number of people facing food insecurity across the UK grew, from 11.6 million people in food insecure households in 2022 to 14.1 million people in 2024, including 3.8 million children.

Succession actor Brian Cox, who has spoken about facing poverty in his own youth, branded the report’s findings shocking.

The Trussell supporter said: “From my own experience, I know the harsh reality of growing up in poverty and the lasting impact it has. The constant worry of how to put food on the table is a feeling that never leaves you.

“No child should have to know what a food bank is, let alone need one. But shockingly, in the UK today, families with young children face the highest risk of hunger and needing to turn to a food bank to get by.

“When 30 per cent of people referred to food banks in the Trussell community are part of a household where someone is in work, it’s clear that paid work isn’t enough to protect people from hardship.”

open image in gallery Actor Brian Cox branded the findings shocking ( Jane Barlow/PA )

While Trussell said it is difficult to make precise comparisons between regions and UK nations, its research suggested the North West of England had the greatest food insecurity (26 per cent of households), followed by the North East of England (23 per cent), and Northern Ireland (21 per cent of households).

Yorkshire and Humberside had the lowest food insecurity (10 per cent of households) while for Wales and the South East of England the proportion stood at 12 per cent for each.

In Scotland, 15 per cent of households were deemed to be food insecure.

Helen Barnard, director of policy, research and impact at Trussell, said: “Hunger and hardship are increasingly seen as a normal part of everyday life in the UK. This is not an inevitable trend, but the result of systems that urgently need updating – particularly our social security system.

“It isn’t right that millions of people from all walks of life – including pensioners, disabled people, working families, and carers – are struggling to make ends meet. Nobody in the UK should face hunger.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “This government is determined to tackle the unacceptable rise in food bank dependence.

“In addition to extending free school meals and ensuring the poorest children don’t go hungry in the holidays through a new £1 billion crisis support package, our Child Poverty Taskforce will publish an ambitious strategy later this year.

“We are also overhauling Jobcentres and reforming the broken welfare system to support people into good, secure jobs, while always protecting those who need it most.”