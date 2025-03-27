Child poverty hits record high in UK with nearly 4.5 million in low income households

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of children living in poverty across the UK has reached a new record high, according to figures from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Some 4.45m children were estimated to be in households in relative low income, after housing costs, in the year to March 2024.

This is up from the previous record of 4.33m in the 12 months to March 2023. It is the highest figure since comparable records for the UK began in 2002-2003.

A household is considered to be in relative poverty if it is below 60 per cent of the median income after housing costs.

Anti-poverty campaigner Alison Garnham said the data was a “stark warning” that government action is needed, adding that record high numbers of children in poverty “isn’t the change people voted for”.

open image in gallery 115,000 more children are living in poverty compared to 2023, according to government figures ( PA )

The Child Poverty Action Group chief executive said: “Today’s grim statistics are a stark warning that government’s own commitment to reduce child poverty will crash and burn unless it takes urgent action.

“The Government’s child poverty strategy must invest in children’s life chances, starting by scrapping the two-child limit. Record levels of kids living in poverty isn’t the change people voted for.”

It comes after Rachel Reeves axed welfare spending in her spring budget as the government admitted nearly 50,000 more children would be forced into poverty by 2029 and 2030.

The assessment of sweeping reforms to the benefits system was published alongside Ms Reeves’ spring statement on Wednesday.

It warned some 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – could fall into relative poverty as a result of the changes.

