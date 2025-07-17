Child dies after school coach carrying more than 60 people crashes on day trip
Two other children were taken to hospital by air ambulance, police said.
A child has died after a school coach carrying children and staff from a day trip crashed in Somerset.
The coach was carrying 60-70 passengers and was heading back to a nearby middle school in Minehead.
A local resident said the coach had gone off the road and down a slope.
Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington of Avon and Somerset Police told reporters that a child had died following the incident.
Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Mr Edgington said: “A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.
“This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance, many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.
“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening.
“An investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.”
The crash happened on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday, police said.