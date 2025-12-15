Defence chief sets out ‘sacrifices’ required as UK faces more dangerous world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More British families will “know what sacrifice for our nation means” as the country prepares for the risk of confrontation with Russia, the head of the military has warned.

Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said “more people” needed to be ready to fight to protect the UK while schools should encourage children to take up jobs in the arms industry.

Sir Richard said that although there was only a remote chance of a direct Russian attack on the UK that “does not mean the chances are zero”.

Speaking at a Royal United Services Institute event in Westminster, Sir Richard said: “Every day the UK is subject to an onslaught of cyber attacks from Russia and we know that Russian agents are seeking to conduct sabotage and have killed on our shores. But Russia’s hard power is growing quickly.”

As a result of increased defence spending and the experiences in Ukraine, Russia has a “massive, increasingly technically sophisticated, and now, highly combat-experienced, military”.

Setting out the “whole of society” effort needed to respond to the increasingly dangerous situation in Europe, the Chief of the Defence Staff said: “First, it means more people being ready to fight for their country.”

That meant not just regular forces, but an increase in the reserves and cadets, he said.

The “painfully slow” pace of private investment in the defence industry also needed to accelerate.

“Building this industrial capacity also means we need more people who leave schools and universities to join that industry,” he said.

“So, we need defence and political leaders to explain the importance of the industry to the nation, and we need schools and parents to encourage children and young adults to take up careers in the industry.”

He added: “Sons and daughters. Colleagues. Veterans will all have a role to play. To build. To serve. And if necessary, to fight. And more families will know what sacrifice for our nation means.”

The Government announced earlier this year that UK defence and security spending would rise to 5% of GDP by 2035 at the latest.

Sir Richard said: “Our objective must be to avoid war, but the price of maintaining peace is rising.

“Unless we can explain the risks, we can’t expect decision makers in government or society more broadly to pay that price.”