Former X Factor star Chico pleads not guilty to drink-driving during court appearance
The singer has been given bail until his trial on April 9
Former X Factor contestant Chico has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to drink-driving.
Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, appeared in the 2005 series of the TV talent show and later released a number one single, “It’s Chico Time”.
The 54-year-old is accused of drink-driving in Chase Way, Southgate, on December 13.
Slimani, of north London, is accused of driving a Vauxhall Astra with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.
The legal limit of alcohol for driving in England is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres.
The defendant, who wore a black fur coat and cowboy hat to court, had consumed cough medicine before he gave the reading, which can impact the accuracy, Sarah King, defending, said.
Slimani pleaded not guilty and was given bail until his trial on April 9.
The singer became something of a TV icon after appearing on the reality singing contest in 2005, thanks to his tongue-in-cheek attitude and energetic performances.
Slimani, who was born in Bridgend, Wales, but spent most of his childhood in Morocco, reached the quarter-finals of that year’s competition, which was eventually won by Shayne Ward.
“It’s Chico Time” remains his biggest success as a recording artist, having also reached number one in Scotland and number 3 in Ireland. He was the first X Factor runner-up to have a debut single peak at number one.
He went on to appear on a number of reality shows, including Dancing On Ice, where finished in first place. He has also taken part in a number of celebrity specials, such as a stunt showcase on Total Wipeout, and contributes to several different charity projects.
In 2018, it was confirmed that Slimani had been rushed to a hospital after suffering a stroke.
Speaking at the time, his family said: ”We can confirm that Chico has sadly suffered a stroke. This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family. We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time.
"Chico is now undergoing further tests and further statements will be released shortly."
Chico, married Daniyela Rakic in 2008. They have two children, Lalla-Kira and Zacharia.
