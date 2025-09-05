Son calls for flooding investment after ‘nightmare’ of finding mother drowned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of an 83-year-old woman who died in her home during Storm Babet described finding her drowned as a “nightmare” and has called for more money to be invested as there is still a risk to life from flooding.

Grandmother Maureen Gilbert lived in Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, for her whole life until she died on October 21 2023 when the River Rother burst its banks and flooded her home.

On Friday, assistant coroner Matthew Kewley gave a short narrative conclusion at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court and found there is still a risk to life in Tapton Terrace.

Speaking outside Chesterfield Town Hall after the conclusion of the inquest, Paul Gilbert, who found his mother in the floodwater, agreed that lives remained at risk.

He said: “I checked the river levels (before Mrs Gilbert died), and I was happy with them, and I was okay with them at the time, but it just comes from nowhere, and it comes that fast.

“More money does need to be invested in floods, because this is something that obviously is going to keep happening.

“More money needs to be available and more long-term plans need to be put in. I still believe that dredging rivers and cleaning rivers out, for me, is the most important thing.”

Mr Kewley said he will issue a prevention of future deaths report because he is concerned about the ongoing risk.

He said: “I’m concerned in the event of another adverse weather event such as Storm Babet, that there is an ongoing risk to life at Tapton Terrace in respect to people who may be elderly, vulnerable or immobile.”

The inquest heard that there are no formal flood defences at Tapton Terrace because of a lack of funding.

Mr Gilbert said: “What I can’t get is that some of the funding – we’re talking going back to 2007, 2008 – alright, that funding may not have been available then, but when do we ever go back to it, reassess it again?

“It just seems to be shoved back on a shelf and left and then waits for another 15, 16, years until something else happens and then it all gets revisited again.”

The inquest heard that from 2018, a storage reservoir was used to reduce the peak flow further down the River Rother during heavy rainfall, but this was the “only significant step” taken since 2007 when Tapton Terrace was previously severely flooded.

The inquest heard that Mrs Gilbert had health conditions and slept in her lounge downstairs for years before her death, but could get upstairs if she needed to.

On October 20, Mrs Gilbert’s son put temporary flood defences at her doors, moved her mattress and kettle upstairs and checked her boiler was working.

That evening, firefighters “did all they reasonably and safely could” to try and rescue Mrs Gilbert, including by smashing a window and calling out to her, but she was unable to be evacuated.

A request was made for Mrs Gilbert’s home to be reinspected by the fire service the next morning, but because Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service’s control room systems went down, the message was not passed on and no crew attended her home the next day.

Mr Gilbert said he does not blame the fire service for the control room systems going down, but described finding his mother himself in the floodwater as one of his “biggest nightmares”.

He said: “The failings of the system going down and messages not being passed on is hard, because if that had have happened and the fire service had have gone in and found my mum, I wouldn’t have had to find her which has been one of my biggest nightmares since that day, finding my mum, but systems do go down.”

Mr Kewley said: “I’m satisfied it cannot be said, on balance, that the outcome necessarily would have been different if that reinspection had taken place.

“It is entirely possible that she may well have already drowned on Friday (October 20) when the level was at its peak.

“I’m satisfied that Derbyshire Fire and Rescue took, to me what seems to be, significant steps to learn and identify improvements following Storm Babet.”

Mr Kewley concluded that Mrs Gilbert “died in her home due to drowning in floodwaters caused by Storm Babet”.

Speaking about his mother, Mr Gilbert said: “[She was] stubborn, opinionated. She loved Chesterfield, loved her grandkids, real family orientated.”

Mrs Gilbert was one of at least seven people who died as a result of Storm Babet, which caused disruption across the UK.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service deputy chief fire officer Clive Stanbrook said in a statement: “I would like to reiterate our sincere condolences to all of Maureen’s family and friends who have lost someone they loved in devastating and distressing circumstances.

“I want to give assurances that we have already learned from this incident, we have invested heavily in our systems and we have made changes to our operational processes, something noted by the coroner.”