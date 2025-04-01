Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Tractor crashes into front of two houses

Extensive damage was caused to both semi-detached properties in Chester, but the occupants were found safe and well.

Kim Pilling
Tuesday 01 April 2025 08:36 EDT
A tractor crashed into the front of two houses (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
A tractor crashed into the front of two houses (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

A tractor has crashed into the front walls of  two houses.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A51 at Vicars Cross Road in Chester at about 6.35am on Tuesday.

Extensive damage was caused to both semi-detached properties, near the junction of Pearl Lane, but the occupants were found safe and well.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene and found that there had been a collision between a tractor and a Mercedes. The tractor had also collided with two houses.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries but the drivers of both vehicles have both been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precautionary measure.

“The occupants of the houses have all been accounted for, and are all safe and well.”

An investigation is under way.

Anyone with any information or video footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us,  quoting IML 2060214.

