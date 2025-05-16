What we know about the father and two firefighters killed in fire at ex-RAF base

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two firefighters and a “selfless” father have been killed in a fire at a former RAF base.

Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died after explosions were heard at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

David Chester, 57, from Bicester, was also killed.

Here is what PA knows about the victims:

– David Chester

Mr Chester’s family-run groundworks and fencing company had been working at the former RAF base on behalf of English Heritage and Bicester Heritage, according to the Chester and Sons website.

The company website says its work at Bicester Motion “included carefully unearthing four buried wartime air raid shelters so as not to damage the structures to allow them to be renovated by another contractor”.

The main task was strengthening the former airfield’s control tower which was in danger of collapse, it added.

“This involved cutting out damaged sections of the old concrete ring beams separating each floor and reinforcing them with specially-fabricated stainless steel armatures as well as adding a new asphalt roof in line with the original roofing”, it said.

Bicester Motion’s chief executive Daniel Geoghegan said Mr Chester had been “a pillar of our whole business community” along with his wife and two sons.

The father “had a long history with the estate – indeed from man and boy”, having joined Bicester Motion when it first bought the site 12 years ago, he added.

The statement continued: “We considered him a member of our team, part of the fabric of our estate and a friend to us all.

“Whenever you had a question, you would ‘just ask Dave’, not just him but his whole family as they all cared about this place just as much as we do.

“Our whole community used to say that ‘Dave always had our back.’ Yesterday, he was doing just that – the epitome of his selfless spirit.”

– Martyn Sadler

Mr Sadler worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS) and was also part of London Fire Brigade.

He was involved in the Bicester Rugby Union Football Club women’s Vixens team.

The London Fire Commissioner, Andy Roe, said Mr Sadler “exemplified courage and selflessness” and was serving on retained duty at Bicester Fire Station.

He described him as “a well-respected and much-loved colleague who exemplified courage and selflessness in the service of others”.

He was a leading firefighter in Ealing, west London, and an instructor in breathing apparatus and fire behaviour at the Fire Service College.

A tribute to Mr Sadler posted on social media said: “Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming number of messages following the devastating loss of my cousin, colleague, role model and hero Martyn Sadler at the fire in Bicester last night.”

– Jennie Logan

Ms Logan also worked at OFRS and was involved in the Bicester Rugby Union Football Club women’s Vixens team.

BRUFC said in a post on social media that “their presence at the club will be massively missed”.