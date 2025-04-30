Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three charged with making hoax ‘swat’ calls to US and Canadian police

The men will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 30 April 2025 11:01 EDT
Merseyside Police said they worked with working with US law enforcement, including the FBI (PA)
Three men have been charged with making hoax calls to US and Canadian police, an activity known as swatting.

Liam White, 22, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, and Dylan Ash, 18, from Warrington, Cheshire, are facing three counts of conspiring together and with others to do a series of acts tending or intending to pervert the course of justice.

Keiron Ellison, 18, from St Helens, Merseyside, has been charged with two counts of the same offence.

They will all appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Steve Frame from Merseyside Police, said: “The charges are the culmination of an extensive investigation by Merseyside Police working with US law enforcement, including the FBI.

“They relate to the online activities of an internet based group between October 2022 and April 2023, which (allegedly) planned, advertised and carried out calls to emergency services and internet celebrities reporting fabricated serious, life-threatening incidents, ‘active shooter threats’, to prompt an emergency response.”

