A drug-driver who crashed into a tractor, causing it to plough into a row of houses, has avoided a jail sentence.

Matthew Cumpsty drove a silver Mercedes E-Class through a red light into the path of a JCB tractor, Cheshire Police said.

The impact of the crash in Chester caused the tractor to veer off the road into a series of homes, leaving a trail of devastation.

Emergency services attended the collision in Green Lane on April 1 and found that two houses had suffered serious structural damage.

Footage of the crash shows the tractor driving straight into the front of a number of properties, causing at least two to partially collapse.

Police said it was “pure chance” that there were no reports of injuries.

Cumpsty was arrested at the scene after failing a roadside drugs swipe.

The impact of the crash in Chester ( Cheshire Police/PA )

A toxicology report later revealed that he was over the limit for benzoylecgonine (cocaine) with 65 micrograms per litre of blood, over the limit of 50mcg, the force said.

The 52-year-old, of Oldfield Drive, Great Boughton, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday where he was handed a 12-month community order including 200 hours community service.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge and received a 16-month driving ban.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to drug-driving and dangerous driving.

Pc Richard Phillips said: “While Cumpsty has shown remorse for his actions, the impact of his actions that day were life-changing and it was pure chance that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

“As a result of one bad decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence, several families were left homeless and commuters travelling into Chester were left with serious disruption for several weeks while repair work was undertaken.

“In addition, Cumpsty is facing a lengthy driving ban. I hope that this ban will give him time to reflect on his actions that day.”