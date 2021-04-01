Motorcyclist involved in fatal superbike crash suffers broken neck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A motorcyclist who was involved in a race crash that killed two fellow riders suffered a broken bone in his neck, organisers have said.

Shane Richardson, 29, and Owen Jenner, 21, died after 11 riders fell at the first corner at Oulton Park race track in Cheshire on Monday.

Former “grid girl” Hannah James, who was Mr Richardson’s partner, had also suffered the death of a previous partner in the sport.

In an update on Tuesday, it was confirmed that a third rider, Tom Tunstall, 47, was in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the incident.

Doctors will decide if he needs surgery on the broken bone in the coming days, but “a slow but hopefully full recovery is expected”, the organisers said.

The riders were taking part in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship organised by MotorSport Vision Racing, which abandoned the race as medical services were deployed to help the injured.

Mr Jenner, from Crowborough, East Sussex, was taken to the circuit medical centre and given further resuscitation treatment but died from a “catastrophic head injury”, the organisers said.

Mr Richardson, who friends said has a young family and who described himself online as “just a joiner from New Zealand chasing my dreams and racing”, was taken to the medical centre with “severe chest injuries” but died while he was being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, they added.

Mr Tunstall was treated on the track and taken to the medical centre before being transferred to the Royal Stoke with “significant back and abdominal injuries”.

Five other riders were treated in the medical centre with minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment.

Ms James spoke of losing a previous boyfriend, Billy Redmayne, 24, who was killed in a crash at the Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup in North Yorkshire in 2016.

Ms James, a social worker and former promotional model, updated her Facebook profile photo on Tuesday, showing a photo of Mr Richardson and their two young children.

Personal tributes were paid online to the family of Mr Richardson, his partner and children, and to Mr Jenner, from friends and the world of motorsport.

Kate Buchanan wrote on Facebook: “This sport can be so damn cruel.

“Our racing family is devastated to lose one of our best and my heart breaks for you Hannah James, Maddie and Max.

“Shane’s legacy lives on in each of you and all those who knew and loved him. Ride on forever Shane.”

Steve Wilf Moore posted: “Our best day of racing has turned to the worst imaginable.

“If you ever spent any time with Owen Jenner then you will feel the same terrible loss we do.

“RIP Shane M Richardson, such a gentleman you could barely think he was such a racer. I’m so sorry Hannah James. Get well soon Tom Tunstall. Truly awful day for everyone.”

The Supersport Championship is a support class to the main British Superbike series.

Mr Jenner was the 2024 British GP2 champion and was signed to Rapid Honda.

Mr Richardson was in the Astro JJR Hippo Suzuki team sponsored by Hippo waste removal service.

Cheshire Constabulary said officers are investigating the crash along with the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and MotorSport Vision Racing.