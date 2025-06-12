Cherie Blair says Barbara Taylor Bradford was ‘inspiration to me and millions’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Writer and barrister Cherie Blair has described Barbara Taylor Bradford as “an inspiration to me, and to millions” at a memorial service for the author.

The 70-year-old told the PA news agency she “clicked” with the A Woman Of Substance writer when they first met in the early 2000s in New York.

She paid tribute before the service at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street, London, on Thursday, which was attended by about 100 people, dressed in an array of colours, including actors, authors and fans of the novelist.

Taylor Bradford died at the age of 91 on November 24 last year following a short illness, “and was surrounded by loved ones to the very end”, a spokeswoman said at the time.

Mrs Blair, who is married to former British prime minister Tony Blair, said of the author: “We’re two northern girls of similar backgrounds, and we were friends ever since.

“Barbara was the woman of substance, she was elegant, she was warm, she was intelligent, she was feisty, she was an amazing person and a really good friend.

“Every time she wrote a new book, she would send one to me, but she also sent one to my mum too.

“She was a great novelist because she absorbed knowledge from all around her, she gave back so much, she never forgot her northern roots.

“She was my friend, and she’s an inspiration to me, and to millions.”

The ceremony began with the theme to the TV adaption of A Woman Of Substance, before a choir sang In Paradisum from Gabriel Faure’s Requiem.

The choir’s performance was followed by a welcome and opening prayer from reverend canon Dr Alison Joyce, who spoke about Taylor Bradford’s roots as a journalist at the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Actor Liam Neeson, 73, who starred in the Channel 4 adaption of Taylor Bradford’s book, also paid tribute to the novelist during the service, in a message read out by actress Jenny Seagrove.

Neeson said in his message: “In 1984, I had the great honour of playing Blackie O’Neill in the television adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford’s A Woman Of Substance, and again in its sequel, Hold The Dream.

“It was a landmark moment — the first television drama series to reach more than 13.8 million viewers on Britain’s Channel 4 — and something we were all incredibly proud of.

“But more than the numbers, it was Barbara’s vision, her storytelling, and her fierce dedication to her characters that made the work so special.

“She was a force — elegant, brilliant and unstoppable — and I feel deeply privileged to have been part of bringing her words to life.”

Seagrove, 67, who played Emma Harte in the adaption, told PA: “Barbara championed women before a lot of other people. It’s now fashionable to give women a voice, but Barbara fought for strong women.

“She wrote strong women. She was a strong woman.”

The actress continued: “Barbara was a force of nature, she didn’t suffer fools, she had great attention to detail, she always had a chuckle, and always saw the funny side of things.

“She was deeply, deeply in love and loved by her husband, it was one of the most extraordinary relationships.

“She loved her dogs, I used to ring up because I love dogs, and we talked about whatever Bichon Frise she’d got at the time.

“She used to say, ‘I put my makeup on as a mask, and then I go to battle’, she went out there and took on the world, and boy, did she succeed.

“She was a friend, she meant a lot to me, her work changed my life. But more than anything, I’m here because I loved her, and I think probably everybody here was here because they loved her, because she was a remarkably loyal woman.

“If she loved you, she stood by you. That was it.”

Also in attendance was TV presenter Fern Britton, 67, who told PA the “moving, yet rich and warm” ceremony had brought her to tears.

She said: “The books will obviously stand as her legacy.

“But for me, it is seeing her walk into a room with a beautiful suit on, carrying an Hermes bag with an Hermes scarf tied around it and fabulous jewellery and her big smile – that for me, is her legacy.”

Taylor Bradford’s best known book A Woman Of Substance is a rags-to-riches tale set in the 1900s that follows the life of Yorkshire servant Emma who later heads up a business empire.

Other TV adaptations of her books included ITV’s Act Of Will starring Elizabeth Hurley and Victoria Tennant, and To Be The Best, a sequel to A Woman Of Substance with Lindsay Wagner and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The former US editor in chief of Elle magazine, Eve Pollard, who is the mother of Claudia Winkleman, told PA she felt her long-time friend had been in the church with her.

The 81-year-old said: “I found the service very moving and very Barbara, that was what was wonderful.

“I think Jenny Seagrove said she’s in the room and you more or less felt she was and I said to somebody, ‘can’t we all go to our memorial services and then die quietly later?’ because it was perfect.

“It had everything, it had New York in it and the Yorkshire side of it.”

The author was often labelled “the grand dame of blockbusters”, with her books selling more than 91 million copies and having been published in more than 40 languages and in 90 countries.

In April it was announced that Vera actress Brenda Blethyn will lead a new Channel 4 adaptation of A Woman Of Substance, playing protagonist Emma.