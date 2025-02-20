Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “much-loved” chef who worked at Rick Stein’s restaurant The Cornish Arms has been found dead.

Police were called to a house of multiple occupancy at Grenville Road in Padstow around 8pm last Thursday out of concern for the welfare of a man inside. The young man, in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police told The Independent that his death was not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin had been informed.

Cornwall Live reported that the chef was found dead in the staff accommodation.

Ian Fitzgerald, managing director of The Rick Stein Group said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our chefs on Thursday, February 13.

open image in gallery Rick Stein purchased The Cornish Arms pub in 2009 ( Rebecca Hope )

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but out of respect for the family’s wishes for privacy during this difficult time, we will not be sharing further details.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and all who knew him. He was a valued and much-loved member of our team and will be greatly missed.”

Stein purchased the Cornish Arms in St Merryn, a village near Padstow, in 2009 with his then-wife and business partner, Jill Stein.

He has four businesses in Padstow, one in St Merryn and one in Newquay, as well as a number of establishments in Marlborough, Sandbanks and London.

This year will mark 50 years since Stein and his ex-wife started their family business.

The Rick Stein Group, which started with the flagship Seafood Restaurant in Padstow, now employs over 600 people and includes restaurants, a cookery school, shops and accommodation.

Stein has gone on to become a familiar face on television as he has fronted a number of food shows, such as Rick Stein’s Long Weekends and Rick Stein’s Cornwall and Rick Stein’s Taste of the Sea.