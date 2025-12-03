UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed for Christmas shoppers
The best value has been revealed for shoppers looking to keep costs down over Christmas
Shoppers are keener than ever to ensure they are getting the best value for money this Christmas as the cost of the weekly food shop continues to rise.
To help households decide where to purchase the essentials this festive season, consumer group Which? has continued its ongoing analysis of the UK’s cheapest supermarkets, revealing the best value retailers every month.
Data from November shows that race heating up amongst the best value shops, as Aldi once again reclaimed the top spot after being dethroned by Lidl last month.
The supermarket was £1.13 cheaper than its fellow discounter this month, at £121.22 compared to Lidl’s £122.35 with a loyalty discount.
Which? calculates the cost of the shop by looking at a list of 70 items across the month.
The new figures show how tight the race is between the budget retailers, which continue to offer UK shoppers the best value for money.
While the two supermarkets continue to battle it out for the top spot, the competition has also heated up amongst fellow contenders. Long holding the third spot, Tesco has now been overtaken by Asda for a second month, even when using its popular Clubcard.
The shopping list at Asda cost £133.59, making it cheaper than Tesco with a Clubcard by 66p (£133.65).
This was followed by Morrisons (£137.40), Sainsbury's (£137.77 with loyalty discount), and Ocado (£154.37).
Waitrose was the most expensive on average, with the shop costing £166.79 – a difference of £33.39 compared to Asda.
Reena Sewraz, Which? Retail Editor, said: “While Aldi is the cheapest supermarket this month, the discounters battling it out each month means shopping at Lidl is also a great money-saving option, according to our latest price analysis.
“The longer list of groceries shows that Asda continues to be one of the UK’s cheapest supermarkets and a good option for those who want to choose from a larger range of branded goods.
“With Christmas just a few weeks away, food prices will be a concern for many households, but our analysis shows it pays to shop around; simply choosing one supermarket over another could save you 27 per cent.”
