Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Charlton Atheltic fan who died after a medical emergency at a match against Portsmouth on Saturday has been named.

Norman Barker, affectionately known as “Headphones Norm” due to his trademark headphones, received medical attention at the stadium but later died in hospital.

The match held at the Valley stadium was halted in the 12th minute while Mr Barker received treatment, but was subsequently abandoned.

Mr Barker, a season-ticket holder for over 35 years, had been the subject of a special feature by Charlton Athletic football club before his death and was a familiar face at events.

“Charlton, it’s a way of life for me,” he said in the video about his love for the football team, adding that he first discovered the club after moving to the Woolwich area in 1968.

“The thing that stood out for me was the football, big crowds, the noise, and the fans, the total surroundings, it was fascinating. I’ve been sitting with the same people for 20-odd years, it’s like a second family. Home from home.”

open image in gallery Tributes poured in for the ‘Charlton legend’ across social media ( WSL Football via Getty Images )

Tributes poured in for the “Charlton legend” across social media, with player Greg Docherty writing: “Absolutely devastating news... From all of the players at the club our thoughts are with his family and friends through this extremely difficult time.”

One fan wrote: “He was the definition of proper Charlton, he’ll be deeply missed at the Valley and at away games, my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Charlton released a statement on Saturday writing: “The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today’s game at The Valley against Portsmouth.”

It continued: “The match was halted in the 12th minute while the supporter received treatment and was subsequently postponed. The club would like to thank the Charlton staff and first responders who did everything they could, but sadly the supporter later passed away in hospital.

“The club are grateful to supporters in attendance and the Portsmouth players and staff for their patience and understanding as this tragedy unfolded. Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Both sides stayed on the pitch for approximately seven more minutes before referee Matthew Donohue ordered the players to leave the field in the 19th minute.

Mr Barker was seen being taken away on a stretcher by paramedics after around 12 minutes of treatment. After 45 minutes, a tannoy announcement confirmed that the match had been abandoned.